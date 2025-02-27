Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH CIGRO VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Thao Dien, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Company - Litmers

LITMERS is a No-code Outsourcing Agency at the forefront of innovation in the outsourced development landscape.

We are one of the best no-code Bubble development teams in Asia,

Ranked 27th out of 359 Bubble Agencies (February 2025)

Achieved Silver Partner within 1.5 years of launching (top 5 global growth rate)

We are reshaping the traditional paradigms of software development. Thanks to our fast development speed, we can offer outsourced development at a very reasonable cost with high standards of the market.

Position Overview

We are seeking a highly motivated and detail-oriented Business Analyst to join our team. The successful candidate will work closely with the Project Manager by understanding BRD, development statements, and create wireframes, effectively communicate with internal stakeholders. The role requires managing multiple projects simultaneously to ensure timely delivery within deadlines.

Key Responsibilities

Requirements Translation and Documentation:

Analyze and understand business requirement documents and detailed development statements (functional and technical requirements).

Prepare and maintain supporting documentation, including workflows, process diagrams, and specifications.

Wireframe Design and Visualization:

Develop clear and intuitive wireframes or prototypes to guide development teams and designers.

Ensure wireframes align with user experience (UX) best practices and business goals.

Stakeholder Communication:

Act as a bridge between business units, developers, and designers.

Facilitate effective communication to ensure technical teams fully understand business requirements.

Collaborate with designers to ensure the visual interface matches functional expectations.

Project Management Support:

Oversee and manage multiple ongoing projects, ensuring adherence to scope, budget, and timelines.

Identify and address potential risks and issues during the project lifecycle.

Track and report project progress to the Project Manager and relevant stakeholders.

Quality Assurance and Delivery:

Review and validate development outputs to ensure alignment with requirements.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications and Requirements

Educational Background:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Business Administration, or related fields.

Experience:

Minimum 2 years of experience as a Business Analyst in System Integration or outsourcing development related fields.

Proven experience in creating wireframes, prototypes, and technical documentation.

Demonstrated success in managing multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in wireframing tools (e.g. Figma)

Strong understanding of APIs, and software development lifecycles (SDLC).

Experience with project management tools (e.g. Notion, Spreadsheet)

Soft Skills:

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to work with cross-functional teams.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Effective time management and prioritization skills to handle multiple deadlines.

Other Requirements:

Ability to understand and align technical specifications with business needs.

Familiarity with Agile or Scrum methodologies

Attention to detail and commitment to delivering high-quality outputs.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CIGRO VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Competitive salary and benefits package.

Opportunity to work on diverse and challenging projects.

Professional growth and development opportunities within a collaborative environment.

13th-month salary: calculated as one month's actual basic salary if the employee works for 12 months of the calendar year.

Annual Leaves : employee who has been working for 12 months or more is entitled to fully-paid annual leave with 12 days.

Social Insurance, Medical Insurance, Unemployment Insurance: Yes

Convenient shared office in Thao Dien, HCM

Flexibility in commuting time (08:00 - 09:00)

Flexible working time with notice (ex. Visiting hospital, bank etc)

Latest device support in any type (Mac, monitors etc)

Working 5 weekdays (Mon - Fri)

Support work-related training materials.

External activities (Clubs)

This role is critical in ensuring successful project delivery through effective collaboration, detailed planning, and a proactive approach to problem-solving. If you are passionate about bridging the gap between business needs and technical solutions, we encourage you to apply.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CIGRO VIETNAM

