Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà Jea Building, 112 Lý Chính Thắng, P. Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
ERP Consulting & Implementation
Analyze business requirements by gathering customer needs.
Conduct Fit-Gap Analysis, propose solutions, and prepare Blueprint Documentation.
Implement and test ERP solutions based on project requirements.
Design functional specifications and collaborate with ERP Developers to complete customizations.
Training & Support
Train end users during UAT/Pilot/Go-Live phases.
Provide post-go-live support and troubleshoot system issues.
Prepare reports and carry out other consulting tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2+ years of experience in ERP consulting and implementation (Odoo, Oracle, SAP, etc.).
Experience implementing Commerce, Retail, Manufacturing projects with modules like
Accounting, Purchase, Inventory, Promotion, POS.
Strong business process analysis skills (BRD, SRS, Fit/Gap, etc.).
Good English communication skills (a plus).
Strong presentation and stakeholder engagement skills.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum project management.
A proactive mindset with strong problem-solving skills.
Ability to work independently and perform under pressure.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary based on skills and experience
2-month probation with 85% of the official salary
Review performance according to the company rule (Twice a year)
Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path
Participate in internal training programs to improve skills
Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career
Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in from 8:00-9:00 AM, no weekend working
With other benefits
Social Insurance according to Labor Law
Annual health check-up at international hospitals
13 days of annual leave per year
Participation in various company events such as New Year/Year-End Party, Company Trip, Anniversary Celebration, Happy Hour, etc.
Involvement in volunteering and team-building activities, as well as internal sports competitions (e.g., gaming tournaments, running, football, badminton, etc.)
Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills, soft skills and foreign languages (English, Japanese, etc.)
Opportunities to obtain professional certificates
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH
