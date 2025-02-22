Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 7, Tòa nhà Jea Building, 112 Lý Chính Thắng, P. Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ERP Consulting & Implementation

Analyze business requirements by gathering customer needs.

Conduct Fit-Gap Analysis, propose solutions, and prepare Blueprint Documentation.

Implement and test ERP solutions based on project requirements.

Design functional specifications and collaborate with ERP Developers to complete customizations.

Training & Support

Train end users during UAT/Pilot/Go-Live phases.

Provide post-go-live support and troubleshoot system issues.

Prepare reports and carry out other consulting tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, or related fields.

2+ years of experience in ERP consulting and implementation (Odoo, Oracle, SAP, etc.).

Experience implementing Commerce, Retail, Manufacturing projects with modules like

Accounting, Purchase, Inventory, Promotion, POS.

Strong business process analysis skills (BRD, SRS, Fit/Gap, etc.).

Good English communication skills (a plus).

Strong presentation and stakeholder engagement skills.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum project management.

A proactive mindset with strong problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently and perform under pressure.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You will have

Competitive salary based on skills and experience

2-month probation with 85% of the official salary

Review performance according to the company rule (Twice a year)

Be consulted and oriented on a clear career path

Participate in internal training programs to improve skills

Working in a friendly, dynamic and professional environment, chances to challenge yourself and fast growing in the career

Working hours: From Monday to Friday (8 hours/day), flexible check-in from 8:00-9:00 AM, no weekend working

With other benefits

Social Insurance according to Labor Law

Annual health check-up at international hospitals

13 days of annual leave per year

Participation in various company events such as New Year/Year-End Party, Company Trip, Anniversary Celebration, Happy Hour, etc.

Involvement in volunteering and team-building activities, as well as internal sports competitions (e.g., gaming tournaments, running, football, badminton, etc.)

Have a chance for internal training programs to improve professional skills, soft skills and foreign languages (English, Japanese, etc.)

Opportunities to obtain professional certificates

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AHT TECH

