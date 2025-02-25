Tuyển Business Analyst MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Business Analyst role is required to identify and strategically analyze a range of information to ensure the most efficient, productive, and effective decision-making is being undertaken by the business in relation to people, workflow, and sales processes.

The position will work closely with all Operations and Functional teams represented by both Vietnamese and expats. A combination of appropriate commercial acumen, an intimate strong mathematical skill, an expert knowledge of spreadsheet modelling, and a very good level of English communication is required for success in this role.

Responsibilities & Typical Activities

• Provide ad-hoc and deep-dive analytical, forecasting, reporting, and project support to senior management

• Produce monthly reports, which include key metrics for people reporting, customer reporting, KPI reporting and sales reporting

• Development, implementation, and maintenance of new and complex models for customer reporting and operational outputs

• Analyze information and identify opportunities for performance improvement across the organization

• Conduct scenario testing and sensitivity analysis

• Develop operational spreadsheet models and conduct comparable analysis and market research to support sales decision-making processes