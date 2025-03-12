Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 173 Trần Não, phường An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather, analyze, and document business requirements.

Conduct market research and competitive analysis to support product decisions.

Define product features based on customer needs.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years of experience working with accounting products, with a strong understanding of COA concepts.

Experience in POS and retail operations is a plus.

Ability to manage multiple priorities and thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Strong knowledge of market research techniques and data analysis.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Comprehensive benefits – Full insurance coverage, lunch & parking allowance, and additional support.

Attractive compensation – Competitive salary (negotiable) with performance-based bonuses.

Exciting start-up environment – Work with experienced leaders in a fast-paced, innovative team.

Career growth – Take on new challenges, sharpen your skills, and make a real impact. Training support and clear career progression.

Flexible & fun workplace – Modern office, flexible hours, and remote-friendly options.

Team bonding & celebrations – Company birthday events, parties, Happy Hour, and annual team trips.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin