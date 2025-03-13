Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 21, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. HCM, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conduct market research and competitive analysis to identify opportunities for new products and features.

Work with project managers, web developers, and data teams to translate business needs into clear requirements.

Develop business cases and user stories to support product development.

Analyze the performance of existing products and recommend improvements.

Collaborate with internal teams to align product strategies with business goals.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in finance, business, economics, or related field.

1+ year of experience as a business analyst or other related roles.

Proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g. Excel, SQL, Python) and familiarity with visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Metabase).

Strong analytical skills and experience in market research.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

English communication skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive package salary.

Lunch and parking allowance.

100% insurance on base salary.

Yearly performance bonus.

Professional working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin