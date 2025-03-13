Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Business Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 21, Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. HCM, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conduct market research and competitive analysis to identify opportunities for new products and features.
Work with project managers, web developers, and data teams to translate business needs into clear requirements.
Develop business cases and user stories to support product development.
Analyze the performance of existing products and recommend improvements.
Collaborate with internal teams to align product strategies with business goals.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in finance, business, economics, or related field.
1+ year of experience as a business analyst or other related roles.
Proficiency in data analysis tools (e.g. Excel, SQL, Python) and familiarity with visualization tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, Metabase).
Strong analytical skills and experience in market research.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills.
English communication skills.

Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive package salary.
Lunch and parking allowance.
100% insurance on base salary.
Yearly performance bonus.
Professional working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phú Mỹ Hưng Tower, số 08 Hoàng Văn Thái, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

