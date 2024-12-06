Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) Pro Company
- Hà Nội: 8th floor, HITC Building, 239 Xuan Thuy Road, Cau Giay District, Hanoi, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Get, gather, and consult with related parties to unify requirement
- Make project planning on crucial aspects of the project, including time, cost, scope, resource, quality, risk, and communication.
- Create and maintain the project documents.
- Monitor the overall timeline, and take immediate actions to overcome challenges that can impact progress.
- Arrange regular meeting with project team to review progress, arrange ad-hoc discussion with all related parties to build up action plan or counter measure to keep the project on track.
- Plan, lead and control project progress by allocating appropriate resources.
- Work in detail with internal/external parties to recognize project risks.
- Control IT project implementation: timeline, resources, and risk management. Co-operate with all related parties to make sure the project runs smoothly.
- Arrange training seminars for IT developers to understand multiple business flows.
- Any other expertise tasks as per assignment from IT PM supervisor/IT PM Assistant Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Good knowledge of Project Management or related professional.
- At least 1 year's or 2 years' experience as Business Analyst.
- Good English and Microsoft Office skill (especially Excel)
Tại Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Bonus 2 times a year.
- Transportation allowance.
- Training, awards.
- Compulsory social and medical insurance.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI