Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Get, gather, and consult with related parties to unify requirement

- Make project planning on crucial aspects of the project, including time, cost, scope, resource, quality, risk, and communication.

- Create and maintain the project documents.

- Monitor the overall timeline, and take immediate actions to overcome challenges that can impact progress.

- Arrange regular meeting with project team to review progress, arrange ad-hoc discussion with all related parties to build up action plan or counter measure to keep the project on track.

- Plan, lead and control project progress by allocating appropriate resources.

- Work in detail with internal/external parties to recognize project risks.

- Control IT project implementation: timeline, resources, and risk management. Co-operate with all related parties to make sure the project runs smoothly.

- Arrange training seminars for IT developers to understand multiple business flows.

- Any other expertise tasks as per assignment from IT PM supervisor/IT PM Assistant Manager.