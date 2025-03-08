Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Business Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Floor 1, T26 Building, Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a highly analytical and detail-oriented Data Processing / Business Analyst to join our Operations & Services Department. This position will be responsible for gathering, processing, and analyzing operational and service-related data to support decision-making, optimize business processes, and enhance service delivery across our real estate operations.
Data Processing / Business Analyst
Operations & Services Department.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in data analysis, a deep understanding of business processes within the real estate industry, and the ability to translate data into actionable insights for operational efficiency and service improvement.
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities
Data Processing & Analysis:
Data Processing & Analysis
Collect, clean, and process large sets of data related to property management, leasing, sales, and service operations.
Develop and maintain reporting systems for operational metrics (e.g., occupancy rates, leasing cycles, service requests, maintenance schedules).
Create dashboards and reports to track key performance indicators (KPIs) for real estate operations and services.
Analyze operational trends and patterns to identify areas for improvement in service delivery and operational efficiency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: TMDV số 19, Tòa nhà Masteri An Phú, 179 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Phường Thảo Điền, Thành phố Thủ Đức, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-analyst-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job342922
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Tuyển Kế toán bán hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần công nghệ Isofh
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ FANXIPAN Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ FANXIPAN Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANVY
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EMDDI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EMDDI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Công nghệ phần mềm và nội dung số OSP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty CP Công nghệ phần mềm và nội dung số OSP
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIVE-STAR E-LEARNING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FIVE-STAR E-LEARNING
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH HPA DIRECT VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HPA DIRECT VN
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AUTHENTIC EDUCATION HUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AUTHENTIC EDUCATION HUB
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần Sphinx làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Sphinx
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADAMO SOFTWARE
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN ICTS
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 22 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tới 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HÒA PHÁT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HÒA PHÁT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần phát triển Hi Tech Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần phát triển Hi Tech Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu BSS Group
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần INFINITY TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần INFINITY TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ và Trí tuệ nhân tạo VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ và Trí tuệ nhân tạo VietIS
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Viettel Software
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Dịch vụ LSD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ và Dịch vụ LSD
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGHIÊN CỨU PHÁT TRIỂN VÀ ỨNG DỤNG NGƯỜI MÁY ĐA NĂNG VINMOTION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu BSS Group
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 28 - 36 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
28 - 36 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch vụ Đào tạo trực tuyến OES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Dịch vụ Đào tạo trực tuyến OES
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Apero Technologies Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Apero Technologies Group
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH Thương Mại và Giao nhận vận tải Quốc tế Trang Huy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH Thương Mại và Giao nhận vận tải Quốc tế Trang Huy
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm