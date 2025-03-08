Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
- Hà Nội: Floor 1, T26 Building, Times City, 458 Minh Khai, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are seeking a highly analytical and detail-oriented Data Processing / Business Analyst to join our Operations & Services Department. This position will be responsible for gathering, processing, and analyzing operational and service-related data to support decision-making, optimize business processes, and enhance service delivery across our real estate operations.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in data analysis, a deep understanding of business processes within the real estate industry, and the ability to translate data into actionable insights for operational efficiency and service improvement.
Collect, clean, and process large sets of data related to property management, leasing, sales, and service operations.
Develop and maintain reporting systems for operational metrics (e.g., occupancy rates, leasing cycles, service requests, maintenance schedules).
Create dashboards and reports to track key performance indicators (KPIs) for real estate operations and services.
Analyze operational trends and patterns to identify areas for improvement in service delivery and operational efficiency.
