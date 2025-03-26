Tuyển Business Analyst Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Business Analyst Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/04/2025
Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Business Analyst

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Analyst Tại Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

General description
Established in 2004 and licensed by the Vietnamese Government, Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) is a private school group with the national education system offering K-12 education programmes. At present, VAS is offering educational services to nearly 8,000 students from K through 12 at 6 campuses in Ho Chi Minh City.
About this job
The IT Security Analyst will be responsible for securing the XCL school’s digital infrastructure, safeguarding sensitive parent, student and staff information, and mitigating cyber threats. This role ensures compliance with cybersecurity standards, manages network security, and enhances overall cybersecurity awareness within the institution.
Scope of the role
- Manage, monitor, and immediately and accurately alert and remediate IT security incidents.
- Cooperate with Procurement, Accounting, Finance team, and Suppliers for the IT Security control implementation projects, following the purchasing process and policy to ensure that the projects are finished on time.
- Regularly conduct security vulnerability, scanning and report the security findings to the management. Follow up to ensure the security findings are mitigated on time.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Vietnam Australia International School (Vas)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 594 Ba Thang Hai Street, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-business-analyst-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job348112
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Unit Corp
Tuyển Business Analyst Unit Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Unit Corp
Hạn nộp: 11/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN AN NINH MẠNG VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Vũ Thảo
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phát triển công nghệ điện tử Bình Anh
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHT LAB
Tuyển Business Analyst CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CHT LAB
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 3 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 3 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
Công ty CP Casper Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Business Analyst HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu HIỆP HỘI BLOCKCHAIN VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần BE GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VÀNG BẠC ĐÁ QUÝ PHÚ NHUẬN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst TPF Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TPF Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT IS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT IS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ CIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ CIT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEGONA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty CP Tin học Lạc Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Tin học Lạc Việt
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINOVA HCM
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH MTV Viễn Thông Quốc Tế FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 700 USD The One Digi Corp
400 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG TRỰC TUYẾN (VÍ MOMO)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN UNITY SPORT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV SEN VÀNG VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM THIÊN SƠN
25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TÂN THÀNH ĐÔ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN TÂN THÀNH ĐÔ
25 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst BASE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu BASE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty TNHH DMSpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH DMSpro
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 800 - 18 USD Cathay Insurance (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
800 - 18 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Bán lẻ Kỹ thuật số FPT Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC Pro Company
15 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DỊCH VỤ MITEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DỊCH VỤ MITEK
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Navigos Search
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Business Analyst CÔNG TY TNHH MTV K-TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV K-TECH
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm