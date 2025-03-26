Tuyển Business Analyst Vietnam Australia International School (Vas) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

General description

Established in 2004 and licensed by the Vietnamese Government, Vietnam Australia International School (VAS) is a private school group with the national education system offering K-12 education programmes. At present, VAS is offering educational services to nearly 8,000 students from K through 12 at 6 campuses in Ho Chi Minh City.

About this job

The IT Security Analyst will be responsible for securing the XCL school’s digital infrastructure, safeguarding sensitive parent, student and staff information, and mitigating cyber threats. This role ensures compliance with cybersecurity standards, manages network security, and enhances overall cybersecurity awareness within the institution.

Scope of the role

- Manage, monitor, and immediately and accurately alert and remediate IT security incidents.

- Cooperate with Procurement, Accounting, Finance team, and Suppliers for the IT Security control implementation projects, following the purchasing process and policy to ensure that the projects are finished on time.

- Regularly conduct security vulnerability, scanning and report the security findings to the management. Follow up to ensure the security findings are mitigated on time.