Tuyển Business Intelligence Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Business Intelligence

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 5, Vincom Center, 45A Lý Tự Trọng, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Assist in the preparation of annual risk assessment and internal audit plan.
- Conduct audit engagements according to the approved audit plan.
- Coordinate with relevant Departments to discuss on issues identified and corresponding corrective actions.
- Identify areas for improvement and propose appropriate recommendations.
- Prepare and submit the draft internal audit reports for Internal Audit Manager’s review in accordance with deadlines.
- Follow-up corrective action progress after audit.
- Maintain relationship and work closely with external auditors, control owners and senior management to ensure communication of critical issues in a timely manner.
- Perform independent assessment of the control environment surrounding business processes or activities.
- Assist the Head of Internal Audit in the performance of special audit assignments and investigations, often undertaking specific elements of the assignment with minimal supervision.
- Maintain and update internal audit manual as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 45A Lý Tự Trọng, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

