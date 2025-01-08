Tuyển Business Intelligence Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lầu 5, Vincom Center, 45A Lý Tự Trọng, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Assist in the preparation of annual risk assessment and internal audit plan.
- Conduct audit engagements according to the approved audit plan.
- Coordinate with relevant Departments to discuss on issues identified and corresponding corrective actions.
- Identify areas for improvement and propose appropriate recommendations.
- Prepare and submit the draft internal audit reports for Internal Audit Manager’s review in accordance with deadlines.
- Follow-up corrective action progress after audit.
- Maintain relationship and work closely with external auditors, control owners and senior management to ensure communication of critical issues in a timely manner.
- Perform independent assessment of the control environment surrounding business processes or activities.
- Assist the Head of Internal Audit in the performance of special audit assignments and investigations, often undertaking specific elements of the assignment with minimal supervision.
- Maintain and update internal audit manual as needed.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
