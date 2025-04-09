Tuyển Business Intelligence Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. PURPOSE:

Business Analyst (BA) is responsible for contributing to meeting user commitments according to plan. The Business Analyst is responsible for:

• Assisting users in defining business requirements to meet their business goals

• Preparing business specification documents

• Conducting system tests & user acceptance tests

• Carrying our day-to-day applications and operations support

• Double hat as a Business Analyst (BA) and Project Manager (PM) in planning/managing resources to implement the software enhancements and/or special projects as assigned

2. ACCOUNTABILITIES:

- Utilizes knowledge of both the life insurance industry and current company life system functionality by writing business specifications and performs various validity testing.

- Consults with users to define needs or problem areas and determine scope of investigation required to recommend possible solutions.

- Develop test plans and test cases.

- Executes test plans independently or in conjunction with the user.

- Contributes to the resolution of common system problems.