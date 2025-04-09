Tuyển Business Intelligence Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Dai-Ichi Life Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 149
- 151 Nguyen Van Troi, Ward 11, Phu Nhuan District, HCM City
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. PURPOSE:
Business Analyst (BA) is responsible for contributing to meeting user commitments according to plan. The Business Analyst is responsible for:
• Assisting users in defining business requirements to meet their business goals
• Preparing business specification documents
• Conducting system tests & user acceptance tests
• Carrying our day-to-day applications and operations support
• Double hat as a Business Analyst (BA) and Project Manager (PM) in planning/managing resources to implement the software enhancements and/or special projects as assigned
2. ACCOUNTABILITIES:
- Utilizes knowledge of both the life insurance industry and current company life system functionality by writing business specifications and performs various validity testing.
- Consults with users to define needs or problem areas and determine scope of investigation required to recommend possible solutions.
- Develop test plans and test cases.
- Executes test plans independently or in conjunction with the user.
- Contributes to the resolution of common system problems.
