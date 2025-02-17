Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ROLE SUMMARY:

The Senior Sales Operations will primarily support Sales team(s), which could be selling multiple events. The role will drive consistency and quality in the Sales teams and act as a key link between the Sales function and the Asia CRM team. They will provide structured sales administration, Salesforce (CRM) support, data analysis & investigation, reporting, and data management / entry support. As the Sales teams develop, the role will also become involved in campaign management, and informing the CRM team of priorities for future development of our new Salesforce system to then act as a key testing group.

They may also on occasion be required to support the Event team with administrative duties.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

*** Sales Administration & Team Support

• Sales enabling administration including issuing sales contract, payment request, invoices and cash receipts

• Monitor sales figures and remind relevant sales persons/offices to follow up on outstanding contract/payment for responsible event(s)

• Ensure customer queries are answered and/or resolved in a timely manner

• Manage the distribution of the Online Exhibitor Manual (OEM) order forms and be the point of contact for responsible event(s)