Tuyển Cloud Engineer Pepperl+Fuchs Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Part II: Job Purpose

In this role, the Senior Value Stream + Smart Tool Engineer will support new product introduction function under Industrial Engineering SEA organization. As a key stakeholder in product engineering process (PEP) and Product Transfer Process (PTP), the IE focuses on industrialization of new products through realization of production concept, process & test developments, in a complete production line to mass release.

Part III: Major Accountabilities

1. Involve in new product launch from the early conceptual stage, ensure that product is designed according to Design for Manufacturing

2. Define and develop value stream, manufacturing flows & routings of new products

3. Evaluate & determine line capacity and take time required based on forecast demand

4. Design production line and production layout, develop and setup physical line as planned

5. Actively look for opportunity to integrate new manufacturing process and automation concept into production line

6. Design production workstations, Jigs and Fixtures according to P+F Standard Workspace Modules

7. Implementation of lean concepts & management tools in production line

8. Equipment/jigs/fixtures requirements definitions in product launch and ensure availability in production line on time

9. Create production documentations & control plan and ensure availability in production before pilot run