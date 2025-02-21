Tuyển Cloud Engineer Carter’s Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Carter’s Vietnam Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Factory audit, including new factory initial audit before on board, PSA, and regular inline audit.
2. Identify safety issues and anticipate possible risks during development and production stage and drive factory to mitigate risk to acceptable level.
3. Communicate effectively with suppliers to ensure products can pass safety and quality testing requirements.
4. Ensure Suppliers understand and comply with quality procedures and monitor performance by site visiting and quantitative measurements.
5. Streamline process control in the factory to prevent any potential quality issues.
6. Lead suppliers to improve their quality system and performance by audit factories, on site coaching, including traceability of materials and components.
7. Make preventative action plans for frequent quality problems, and drive root cause analysis and corrective / preventive measures.
8. Coordinating with QA and cross functions in Vietnam, China and New York Office.
9. Work closely with vendors, suppliers, relevant subcontractors, 3rd party labs, e.g. SGS, BV, QIMA
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Carter’s Vietnam Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Carter’s Vietnam Co., Ltd.
