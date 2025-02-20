Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam)
- Hồ Chí Minh: District 12, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Business Field: Commercial Store Systems Business
Business Field:
- Vending Machine
- Cooler & Freezer
- Food Equipment
Office Location: Tan Binh District, HCMC
Warehouse: District12, HCMC
Sales Item
- Cold Storage Showcase for convenience stores and drug stores
- Freezing / refrigerating prefabs for stores / warehouses
- Freezing and refrigerating cold roll box
Job Description
- Supervising the quality and SLA (Service level requirement from customer) of installation and maintenance
- Analyzing the problem and maintenance, and reporting it to the related department
- Make daily maintenance report
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary before Tet holiday
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
