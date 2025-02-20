Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Sanden Intercool (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Business Field: Commercial Store Systems Business

Business Field:

- Vending Machine

- Cooler & Freezer

- Food Equipment

Office Location: Tan Binh District, HCMC

Warehouse: District12, HCMC

Sales Item

- Cold Storage Showcase for convenience stores and drug stores

- Freezing / refrigerating prefabs for stores / warehouses

- Freezing and refrigerating cold roll box

Job Description

- Supervising the quality and SLA (Service level requirement from customer) of installation and maintenance

- Analyzing the problem and maintenance, and reporting it to the related department

- Make daily maintenance report