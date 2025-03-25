Tuyển Cloud Engineer Ascenx Technologies (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Ascenx Technologies (Vietnam)
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Description:
1. Cable Assembly Production, Box Construction such as:
- Create a BOM (Bill of Materials), check the BOM/DRW (Drawing), and upload it into
ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning).
- Calculate labor time for production.
- Modify 2D/3D models, Drawings, and BOM.
- Work with the ERP system and perform ECOs (Engineering Change Orders) to issue
and update technical changes in BOM/DRW.
- Extract and analyze bills of materials (BOM) and the product structure of parts,
subassemblies, and assemblies.
- Retrieve product documentation and specifications from internal and external
database systems to maintain and update product data.
- Review and analyze product documentation to ensure accuracy and completeness.
- Provide regular updates on project progress and project reporting.
- Provide technical solutions and communicate with customers to resolve issues.
- Work with the Production, QC (Quality Control), and Inventory teams to resolve
technical issues.
- Work with buyers/suppliers to ensure ordered parts meet drawing requirements.
