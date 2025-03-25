Tuyển Cloud Engineer Ascenx Technologies (Vietnam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Description:

1. Cable Assembly Production, Box Construction such as:

- Create a BOM (Bill of Materials), check the BOM/DRW (Drawing), and upload it into

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning).

- Calculate labor time for production.

- Modify 2D/3D models, Drawings, and BOM.

- Work with the ERP system and perform ECOs (Engineering Change Orders) to issue

and update technical changes in BOM/DRW.

- Extract and analyze bills of materials (BOM) and the product structure of parts,

subassemblies, and assemblies.

- Retrieve product documentation and specifications from internal and external

database systems to maintain and update product data.

- Review and analyze product documentation to ensure accuracy and completeness.

- Provide regular updates on project progress and project reporting.

- Provide technical solutions and communicate with customers to resolve issues.

- Work with the Production, QC (Quality Control), and Inventory teams to resolve

technical issues.

- Work with buyers/suppliers to ensure ordered parts meet drawing requirements.