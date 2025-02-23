Tuyển Designer CÔNG TY TNHH SILENTIUM VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 95 - 97 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Phường An Lợi Đông, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1.User Experience (UX) Design:

Conduct user research, interviews, and usability tests to understand user behavior and needs.

Create user personas, journey maps, and wireframes to define the ideal user experience.

Develop and iterate on prototypes and interactive mockups for testing and validation.

Analyze user data and feedback to make design improvements.

2. User Interface (UI) Design:

Design high-fidelity UI components, layouts, and design systems for mobile and web platforms.

Ensure designs align with brand identity, accessibility standards, and usability best practices.

Work closely with front-end developers to ensure seamless implementation of designs.

Optimize UI elements for responsiveness and cross-platform consistency.

3.Collaboration & Communication:

Work with product owners to define project scope and goals.

Collaborate with developers to ensure smooth design implementation.

Present and defend design decisions to stakeholders and team members.

Stay updated with industry trends, UI/UX best practices, and emerging technologies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of experience in UX/UI design.

Proficiency in Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD, or similar tools.

Strong portfolio showcasing web and mobile design projects.

Knowledge of user-centered design principles and usability best practices.

Ability to work independently and in a fast-paced start-up environment.

Experience in healthcare or social platforms is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SILENTIUM VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why should you be excited to join us?

Be part of an impact-driven start-up that values user experience.

Flexible working arrangements with a mix of remote and in-office work.

Opportunity to grow and work on exciting, meaningful projects.

Competitive hourly-based salary based on experience.

Many company activities to tighten the relationship between employees

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SILENTIUM VIỆT NAM

