Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/05/2025
Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG

Mức lương
15 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà PLS, 457 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu

Collaborate with the marketing team and corporate communications to understand project requirements and ensure that products meet brand standards and messaging.
Translating ideas to images and the layout of social content
Uses a variety of design elements to achieve artistic or decorative effects.
Works on multiple projects at the same time, each with a different deadline.
Manage additional design tasks as needed, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality results. Monitor ad performance data to refine visual strategies and optimize future campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in Graphic Design or related fields;
Experienced with illustration design.
Proficiency in graphic design software such as Adobe Creative Suite: Photoshop, Illustrator.
Solid grasp of design principles, including color theory, imagery, and typography.
Ability to work independently and collaborate well in a team environment;
Detail-oriented and passionate about design, art, and staying updated on digital trends.
Strong time management skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously;

Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG

Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 3, 457 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, P. 5, Q. 3, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

