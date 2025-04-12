Tuyển Designer Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà PLS, 457 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường 5, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu
Collaborate with the marketing team and corporate communications to understand project requirements and ensure that products meet brand standards and messaging.
Translating ideas to images and the layout of social content
Uses a variety of design elements to achieve artistic or decorative effects.
Works on multiple projects at the same time, each with a different deadline.
Manage additional design tasks as needed, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality results. Monitor ad performance data to refine visual strategies and optimize future campaigns.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experienced with illustration design.
Proficiency in graphic design software such as Adobe Creative Suite: Photoshop, Illustrator.
Solid grasp of design principles, including color theory, imagery, and typography.
Ability to work independently and collaborate well in a team environment;
Detail-oriented and passionate about design, art, and staying updated on digital trends.
Strong time management skills and the ability to handle multiple projects simultaneously;
Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
