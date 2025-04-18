Tuyển Designer Minh Graphic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Minh Graphic is a 19-year-old graphic design company in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Proudly owned by two big advertising agencies in Denmark: Buchs A/S and GormxEnvision, we are dedicated to delivering high-quality graphic solutions to international clients.

We are expanding our team and looking for Graphic Designers to join our AFTERNOON SHIFT.

Scope of work:

• Designing layouts for leaflets, catalogs, ads, books...

• Creating animations, banners, and other graphics (optional).

• Handling various graphic tasks as assigned by the Production Manager and Team Leaders.

Since we work primarily with international clients, your ability to read, follow design guides in English, and collaborate effectively with your team is essential.

Working hours:

* Monday to Friday.

* We have 2 shifts to make it easy to communicate with our clients in Europe.

This time we are looking for the AFTERNOON SHIFT ONLY

