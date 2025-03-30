Tuyển Designer Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/05/2025
Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster

Designer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Designer Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 85/97 Phạm Viết Chánh, Phường 19, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design and update our brand assets, making sure our look is always on point across all platforms.
Team up with the marketing and creative squads to cook up design concepts that vibe with our brand.
Create eye-catching graphics for digital and print—think social media posts, website visuals, emails, banners, brochures, and packaging.
Juggle multiple design projects like a pro, hitting all deadlines with flair.
Keep your finger on the pulse of design trends, tools, and tech, bringing fresh and innovative ideas to the table.
Collaborate with external creatives like illustrators and printers to bring our designs to life in high quality.
Keep our design asset library organized so everything’s easy to find and reuse.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1-2 years of experience in graphic design, with a killer portfolio to show off your work.
Mastery of design software like Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign), Figma, or similar tools.
Skills in video editing and motion graphics are a plus
Experience with digital media including social media graphics, web design, and print collateral. Bonus points if you know your way around UX/UI design and have web or app design experience.
A solid grasp of typography, color theory, composition, and layout design.
Communication and presentation skills that wow, with the ability to juggle multiple projects and deadlines.
A go-getter attitude with a thirst for learning and adapting in a fast-paced environment.

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package
Loads of room for growth and professional development
A fun, collaborative, and creative work environment where your ideas matter
Be a part of building something awesome from the ground up

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster

Công Ty Cổ Phần Nước Giải Khát Rooster

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 53 Đường 17, Khu phố Mỹ Thái 2, P. Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP. HCM

