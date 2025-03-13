Tuyển Digital Marketing Teemo Design Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Teemo Design Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: A27, New City An Phu, Nguyen Hoang Street, An Phu Ward, District 2, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City
- Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD
WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING – OVERVIEW OF THE ROLE
As Product Development Manager you will be involved with the product development, engineering, technical and Quality aspects of Furniture products (cabinets, sofa, chairs, tables, ect...) through its whole lifecycle, from drawing and sampling through to first production and launch.
Furniture products
You will report to the Chief Operation Officer Asia (Foreigner) and your day-to-day duties will be to support the Teemo business (B to B activities + Studio London Brand) in areas relevant to product development, engineering and Quality improvement. Your experience and knowledge of design, product development, engineering, product structure, Quality Management and production will bring you into daily contact with the UK office team (design, sales), Vietnam quality team, international customers (when needed) and the Merchandisers and suppliers in Vietnam.
You will support and assist the various teams in ensuring Teemo products are launched in accordance with the business expectations, and in a way appropriate to product design briefs, buyers’ critical paths, and product quality standards.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
