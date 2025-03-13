Tuyển Digital Marketing Teemo Design Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING – OVERVIEW OF THE ROLE

As Product Development Manager you will be involved with the product development, engineering, technical and Quality aspects of Furniture products (cabinets, sofa, chairs, tables, ect...) through its whole lifecycle, from drawing and sampling through to first production and launch.

Furniture products

You will report to the Chief Operation Officer Asia (Foreigner) and your day-to-day duties will be to support the Teemo business (B to B activities + Studio London Brand) in areas relevant to product development, engineering and Quality improvement. Your experience and knowledge of design, product development, engineering, product structure, Quality Management and production will bring you into daily contact with the UK office team (design, sales), Vietnam quality team, international customers (when needed) and the Merchandisers and suppliers in Vietnam.

You will support and assist the various teams in ensuring Teemo products are launched in accordance with the business expectations, and in a way appropriate to product design briefs, buyers’ critical paths, and product quality standards.