Tuyển Digital Marketing Teemo Design Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 USD

Teemo Design Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/04/2025
Teemo Design Ltd

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Teemo Design Ltd

Mức lương
15 - 25 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: A27, New City An Phu, Nguyen Hoang Street, An Phu Ward, District 2, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City

- Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD

WHAT YOU’LL BE DOING – OVERVIEW OF THE ROLE
As Product Development Manager you will be involved with the product development, engineering, technical and Quality aspects of Furniture products (cabinets, sofa, chairs, tables, ect...) through its whole lifecycle, from drawing and sampling through to first production and launch.
Furniture products
You will report to the Chief Operation Officer Asia (Foreigner) and your day-to-day duties will be to support the Teemo business (B to B activities + Studio London Brand) in areas relevant to product development, engineering and Quality improvement. Your experience and knowledge of design, product development, engineering, product structure, Quality Management and production will bring you into daily contact with the UK office team (design, sales), Vietnam quality team, international customers (when needed) and the Merchandisers and suppliers in Vietnam.
You will support and assist the various teams in ensuring Teemo products are launched in accordance with the business expectations, and in a way appropriate to product design briefs, buyers’ critical paths, and product quality standards.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 25 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Teemo Design Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Teemo Design Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Teemo Design Ltd

Teemo Design Ltd

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: No 12A, street 12, An Khanh Ward, District 2, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

