Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 13 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 6/7 P. Vũ Đức Thận, Việt Hưng,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 Triệu

Job Objective: Develop and implement content strategies to enhance brand awareness and drive sales in the Australian market.

Key Responsibilities:

Create content strategies aligned with business objectives and the specifics of the building materials market in Australia.

Identify target customer segments and research their needs and preferences.

Produce diverse content such as blog posts, social media updates, videos, and infographics related to products and construction trends in Australia.

Ensure content is accurate, engaging, and culturally appropriate for the Australian audience.

Develop content for catalogs, proposals, brochures, and sales kits.

Oversee and update content across company platforms, including the website, blog, Facebook page, and LinkedIn.

Engage with customers on social media platforms, responding promptly to comments and messages.

Conduct keyword research related to the construction and building materials industry in Australia.

Optimize content to improve search engine rankings and increase organic traffic.

Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of content campaigns using tools like Google Analytics.

Provide regular performance reports and suggest improvements based on collected data.

Collaborate with other departments, such as design and sales, to ensure content aligns with the company's overall strategy.

Participate in planning meetings and contribute ideas for marketing campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.

At least 2 years of experience in Content Marketing; experience in the construction industry or Australian market is a plus.

Excellent writing and editing skills, with the ability to create engaging content tailored to the target audience.

Knowledge of SEO and analytics tools like Google Analytics.

Strong communication and teamwork abilities.

Effective time management and the ability to work independently.

IELTS certificate with a score of 6.5 or TOEIC score of 780.

Tại Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income: 13,000,000 – 15,000,000 VND

Professional working environment.

13th-month salary.

Performance-based bonuses and full benefits according to labor laws.

Provided with necessary work equipment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX

