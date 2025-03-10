Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu

Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu

Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX

Digital Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX

Mức lương
13 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- 6/7 P. Vũ Đức Thận, Việt Hưng,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 Triệu

Job Objective: Develop and implement content strategies to enhance brand awareness and drive sales in the Australian market.
Key Responsibilities:
Create content strategies aligned with business objectives and the specifics of the building materials market in Australia.
Identify target customer segments and research their needs and preferences.
Produce diverse content such as blog posts, social media updates, videos, and infographics related to products and construction trends in Australia.
Ensure content is accurate, engaging, and culturally appropriate for the Australian audience.
Develop content for catalogs, proposals, brochures, and sales kits.
Oversee and update content across company platforms, including the website, blog, Facebook page, and LinkedIn.
Engage with customers on social media platforms, responding promptly to comments and messages.
Conduct keyword research related to the construction and building materials industry in Australia.
Optimize content to improve search engine rankings and increase organic traffic.
Monitor and analyze the effectiveness of content campaigns using tools like Google Analytics.
Provide regular performance reports and suggest improvements based on collected data.
Collaborate with other departments, such as design and sales, to ensure content aligns with the company's overall strategy.
Participate in planning meetings and contribute ideas for marketing campaigns.

Với Mức Lương 13 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, or a related field.
At least 2 years of experience in Content Marketing; experience in the construction industry or Australian market is a plus.
Excellent writing and editing skills, with the ability to create engaging content tailored to the target audience.
Knowledge of SEO and analytics tools like Google Analytics.
Strong communication and teamwork abilities.
Effective time management and the ability to work independently.
IELTS certificate with a score of 6.5 or TOEIC score of 780.

Tại Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Income: 13,000,000 – 15,000,000 VND
Professional working environment.
13th-month salary.
Performance-based bonuses and full benefits according to labor laws.
Provided with necessary work equipment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX

Công ty TNHH SX TM DV XNK PEX

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 582/23 Nguyễn Văn Công, Phường 03, Quận Gò Vấp, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-digital-marketing-thu-nhap-13-15-trieu-vnd-tai-ha-noi-job331775
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 291 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ SÁNG TẠO AT
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ VẬN TẢI ĐÔNG ĐÔ
Hạn nộp: 16/11/2025
Hà Nội Còn 59 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Tuyển Biên tập viên Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Truyền thông Alo
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 14 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HỆ THỐNG BMS
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 14 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ NHẬN THỨC MÁY HORUS AI
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Tuyển Chuyên viên đấu thầu CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ MÔI TRƯỜNG DEAHAN
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HCT FAMILY FOOD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Long An Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MOONSTONE WELLNESS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ SÔNG MÃ
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ SÔNG MÃ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ SÔNG MÃ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH Á CHÂU LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH Á CHÂU LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH Á CHÂU LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị Kỹ thuật Labvietchem
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị Kỹ thuật Labvietchem làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Thiết bị Kỹ thuật Labvietchem
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ KINH DOANH BẢO ANH
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ KINH DOANH BẢO ANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ KINH DOANH BẢO ANH
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Tuyển Digital Marketing SUNNEXUS CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
SUNNEXUS CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG SMARTLOG
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Digital Marketing VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Digital Marketing DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
DKSH Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐÀO TẠO DOANH NHÂN
Hạn nộp: 06/07/2026
Hà Nội Còn 291 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Tuyển Digital Marketing Tam Son Yachting Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tam Son Yachting Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 7 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XNK TÍN HƯNG THỊNH AUTO
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 4 - 7 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ GIÁO DỤC CASALINK VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUANG LINH GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN QUANG LINH GLOBAL
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Viet Vision Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Viet Vision Travel
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DELIA BEAUTY GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DELIA BEAUTY GROUP
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ALAMA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH KINH DOANH VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ ALAMA VIỆT NAM
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ THỦY SẢN 365 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ DỊCH VỤ THỦY SẢN 365
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH FOLINAS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FOLINAS
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ MULGATI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ MULGATI VIỆT NAM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH HEALTHY LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HEALTHY LIFE VIỆT NAM
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần thương mại MILIMAN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần thương mại MILIMAN
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TC GLOBAL
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH SGLOBAL MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH SGLOBAL MEDIA
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KVI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ KVI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CTCP XUẤT BẢN KHOA HỌC VÀ GIÁO DỤC THỜI ĐẠI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CTCP XUẤT BẢN KHOA HỌC VÀ GIÁO DỤC THỜI ĐẠI
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LOLLIBOOKS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LOLLIBOOKS
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần giáo dục Edulife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty cổ phần giáo dục Edulife
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Merryland làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Merryland
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Xuất nhập Khẩu Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thương mại và Xuất nhập Khẩu Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Smart Outsourcing làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Smart Outsourcing
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần Du Lịch và Dịch Thuật CVN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Du Lịch và Dịch Thuật CVN
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing HBR Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 6 Triệu HBR Holdings
4 - 6 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ APEC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ APEC
Trên 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing công ty TNHH TMDV XNK Hải Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu công ty TNHH TMDV XNK Hải Minh
Tới 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty CP Giáo dục và Đào tạo Trường dạy nghề Bách Khoa Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 35 Triệu Công ty CP Giáo dục và Đào tạo Trường dạy nghề Bách Khoa Hà Nội
12 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và phát triển Phú An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty cổ phần tư vấn và phát triển Phú An
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ý TƯỞNG KHỞI NGUỒN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Ý TƯỞNG KHỞI NGUỒN
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH BUMAS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH BUMAS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SENDAI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SENDAI
7 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Thái Dương Fulfillment làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thái Dương Fulfillment
7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ PHƯỢNG HOÀNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐIỆN TỬ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ PHƯỢNG HOÀNG
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm