Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Happy Meals làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hoàng Hoa Thám,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Organize & Manage Corporate Events (Mid-Scale & Small-Scale)
End-to-end event planning: budgeting, scheduling, execution
Coordinating with internal teams and vendors to ensure seamless execution
Innovating and improving event experiences
2. Oversee the Planning & Production of Corporate Marketing Materials
Managing branding materials from concept to completion
Collaborating with designers and external vendors to ensure top-notch quality
Upholding the company's brand identity across all visual and written content
3. Content Creation & PR Writing (as needed)
Crafting engaging PR content, press releases, website articles, and social media posts
Assisting in developing marketing content strategies for campaigns
4. Teamwork & Problem-Solving
Working both independently and in teams, adapting to different project needs
Connecting people & departments to ensure smooth collaboration
Solving problems creatively and proactively in a fast-paced environment
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Able to identify and create visually appealing marketing assets
Can handle multiple projects without compromising quality
Enjoys exploring new fields and adapting to change
Energetic & Fun-Loving: Thrives in a vibrant, creative, and fast-paced environment
Passionate About Learning: Loves gaining new knowledge and tackling new challenges
Fluent in English (Mandatory): Confident in both verbal and written communication
Able to articulate ideas effectively and build strong relationships
Ability to think on their feet and find effective solutions
Skilled at bringing people together and fostering collaboration
Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
14 days annual leave, 12 days annual sick leave
Various bonuses: 13-month salary, public holiday, Tet, etc.
Premium Bao Viet private healthcare insurance
Open workspace and friendly working environment, live discussion
Free lunch, cafeteria, pantry section
Internal activities: sports, events, company trip/ team building, etc.
Annual Performance Review
Annual health checkup
Working location: 8Bis Hoang Hoa Tham, Binh Thanh Dist., HCMC
Working hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday (included 1-hour lunch break everyday)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI