Tuyển Digital Marketing Công ty TNHH Happy Meals làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hoàng Hoa Thám,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Organize & Manage Corporate Events (Mid-Scale & Small-Scale)

End-to-end event planning: budgeting, scheduling, execution

Coordinating with internal teams and vendors to ensure seamless execution

Innovating and improving event experiences

2. Oversee the Planning & Production of Corporate Marketing Materials

Managing branding materials from concept to completion

Collaborating with designers and external vendors to ensure top-notch quality

Upholding the company's brand identity across all visual and written content

3. Content Creation & PR Writing (as needed)

Crafting engaging PR content, press releases, website articles, and social media posts

Assisting in developing marketing content strategies for campaigns

4. Teamwork & Problem-Solving

Working both independently and in teams, adapting to different project needs

Connecting people & departments to ensure smooth collaboration

Solving problems creatively and proactively in a fast-paced environment

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Previously worked as an Account Executive in an agency specializing in Event, PR, Creative, or Digital Marketing

Able to identify and create visually appealing marketing assets

Can handle multiple projects without compromising quality

Enjoys exploring new fields and adapting to change

Energetic & Fun-Loving: Thrives in a vibrant, creative, and fast-paced environment

Passionate About Learning: Loves gaining new knowledge and tackling new challenges

Fluent in English (Mandatory): Confident in both verbal and written communication

Able to articulate ideas effectively and build strong relationships

Ability to think on their feet and find effective solutions

Skilled at bringing people together and fostering collaboration

Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive overall remuneration package

14 days annual leave, 12 days annual sick leave

Various bonuses: 13-month salary, public holiday, Tet, etc.

Premium Bao Viet private healthcare insurance

Open workspace and friendly working environment, live discussion

Free lunch, cafeteria, pantry section

Internal activities: sports, events, company trip/ team building, etc.

Annual Performance Review

Annual health checkup

Working location: 8Bis Hoang Hoa Tham, Binh Thanh Dist., HCMC

Working hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday (included 1-hour lunch break everyday)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Happy Meals

