Tuyển Digital Marketing Mane Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Department: Sales – Fragrance Field

Reporting To: General Manager

NETWORK: Internal: R&D team, Marketing team, Sensory team, HR & Admin External: Clients, Distributors

Purpose of the Role

The Senior Sales Executive leads the company’s business development strategies by:

• Maintaining strong partnerships with existing clients.

• Seeking new business opportunities and monitoring market trends.

• Collaborating with regional teams to align with the latest business trends and needs.

• Managing complex challenges in a dynamic business environment to achieve the best sales results.

Key Responsibilities

1. Sales Orientation

• Set and achieve quarterly/yearly sales targets.

• Conduct sales forecasts, analyze data, and report to the General Manager.

• Develop effective sales strategies.

• Negotiate pricing within the delegated authority.

2. Business Development