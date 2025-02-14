Tuyển Digital Marketing Khiri Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Description

The Sales Executive (SE) is part of the Travel Design Department at Khiri Travel Vietnam, a hive of creative and commercial activity. At the core of our work is making our clients fall in love with our efficiency, creativity, and punctuality. Our clients are specialist tour operators from around the world. The SE has an excellent knowledge of destination Vietnam and can independently create itineraries in line with each request and provide quotations using our products and our systems.

Reporting to: Designated Travel Design Manager, Khiri Travel Vietnam

Key Responsibilities:

– Respond to agent requests, leading to successful bookings

– Prepare customized travel itineraries in our system, prioritizing our preferred hotels and experiences

– Make quotations with accuracy and commercial mindset

– Collaborate with colleagues in different departments, such as Accounting, Operations, Contracting and Tour Administration

– Collaborate with other Khiri countries in creating consistent quality multi-country itineraries

– Use Khiri IT systems as per instructions, consistently and precisely