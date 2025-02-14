Tuyển Digital Marketing Khiri Travel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Khiri Travel Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 18Bis/31 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description
The Sales Executive (SE) is part of the Travel Design Department at Khiri Travel Vietnam, a hive of creative and commercial activity. At the core of our work is making our clients fall in love with our efficiency, creativity, and punctuality. Our clients are specialist tour operators from around the world. The SE has an excellent knowledge of destination Vietnam and can independently create itineraries in line with each request and provide quotations using our products and our systems.
Reporting to: Designated Travel Design Manager, Khiri Travel Vietnam
Reporting to:
Key Responsibilities:
– Respond to agent requests, leading to successful bookings
– Prepare customized travel itineraries in our system, prioritizing our preferred hotels and experiences
– Make quotations with accuracy and commercial mindset
– Collaborate with colleagues in different departments, such as Accounting, Operations, Contracting and Tour Administration
– Collaborate with other Khiri countries in creating consistent quality multi-country itineraries
– Use Khiri IT systems as per instructions, consistently and precisely
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Khiri Travel Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Khiri Travel Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI