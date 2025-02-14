Tuyển Digital Marketing Representative Office - MGF Sourcing/ Tsam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Representative Office - MGF Sourcing/ Tsam Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6 Thái Văn Lung, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Market research on fabric between Woven, Knits & Denim trends, general market conditions, competitors’ trend and developments for the team on a regular basis
• Research new product resources
• Responsible for fabric counter sourcing and development based on designs team and merchandising team’s inquiry
• Prepare presentation on fabric to customers within specific timeline
• Partner with customers’ fabric R&D team to follow up critical process i.e. Sample ydge schedule/Initial Testing Report/Quality set up
• Negotiate price & leadtime with mill
• Partner with technical team to identify risk assessment and work with internal and external stakeholders to provide solutions for potential fabric issues
• Assess existing mills with regard to R&D capability & performance.
• Assist in developing new mills and support mill onboarding training
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2. Local candidate is preferred
Tại Representative Office - MGF Sourcing/ Tsam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
