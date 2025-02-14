Tuyển Digital Marketing Representative Office - MGF Sourcing/ Tsam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Market research on fabric between Woven, Knits & Denim trends, general market conditions, competitors’ trend and developments for the team on a regular basis

• Research new product resources

• Responsible for fabric counter sourcing and development based on designs team and merchandising team’s inquiry

• Prepare presentation on fabric to customers within specific timeline

• Partner with customers’ fabric R&D team to follow up critical process i.e. Sample ydge schedule/Initial Testing Report/Quality set up

• Negotiate price & leadtime with mill

• Partner with technical team to identify risk assessment and work with internal and external stakeholders to provide solutions for potential fabric issues

• Assess existing mills with regard to R&D capability & performance.

• Assist in developing new mills and support mill onboarding training