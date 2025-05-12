Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Administration Support

- Provide administrative support to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the office.

- Assist in preparing regularly scheduled reports and reconciling expense reports.

- Maintain and manage office supply inventory, including monthly stock checks, forecasting, placing orders, and verifying receipt.

- Ensure proper functioning of office equipment and facilities by overseeing preventive maintenance, coordinating repairs, and evaluating new solutions to ensure optimal performance.

2. Meeting & Coordination

- Record and prepare Minutes of Meetings (MOM) and follow up on outstanding tasks and due dates for members on the MOM.

- Provide general support to all members of the General Affairs Section and assist with team-related tasks.

- Support communication efforts by sending out newsletters and announcements.

3. Event & Travel Management

- Assist in the planning and organization of company events.

- Support the development and application of the company\'s travel system for Fiscal Year 2025.

4. Facilities & Equipment Management

- Take charge of managing and monitoring office facilities, equipment, and machinery, including routine checks and preventive maintenance.