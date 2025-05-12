Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th Floor, Pearl Plaza, 561A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Administration Support
- Provide administrative support to ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the office.
- Assist in preparing regularly scheduled reports and reconciling expense reports.
- Maintain and manage office supply inventory, including monthly stock checks, forecasting, placing orders, and verifying receipt.
- Ensure proper functioning of office equipment and facilities by overseeing preventive maintenance, coordinating repairs, and evaluating new solutions to ensure optimal performance.
2. Meeting & Coordination
- Record and prepare Minutes of Meetings (MOM) and follow up on outstanding tasks and due dates for members on the MOM.
- Provide general support to all members of the General Affairs Section and assist with team-related tasks.
- Support communication efforts by sending out newsletters and announcements.
3. Event & Travel Management
- Assist in the planning and organization of company events.
- Support the development and application of the company\'s travel system for Fiscal Year 2025.
4. Facilities & Equipment Management
- Take charge of managing and monitoring office facilities, equipment, and machinery, including routine checks and preventive maintenance.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Mitsubishi Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
