Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 22 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 22 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 22 Triệu

1. Coordinating and supervising all ATL, PR activities to deliver brand KPIs:

- Supervising external agencies to ensure the flawless execution of ATL marketing & PR activities of assigned brands. - Communicating with cross functional teams to implement these ATL marketing & PR activities smoothly.

- Analyzing the effectiveness & efficiency of designated marketing activities.

- Making report and recommendations for better improvements continuously

2. New product development:

- Coordinating with internal teams and external partners from generating and refining idea to new product development steps and sales release.

- Preparing the required documents of the launch/relaunch of products under global and local brands for Sales Team.

- Continuously tracking the launching/relaunching progress to customize channel, regional sales requirement to date.

- Making post-launch evaluation and recommendations for further growth

3. Budget management:

- Rigorously checking the Advertising expense with agencies to ensure the spending is within budget limitation.

- Monthly updating actual cost of this month and planning the estimated cost allocated for coming months

4. Others

- Keeping track of competitors\' performance for benchmarking and taking action frequently.

- Regularly visiting market to enhance understanding and update of market & competitor context.

- Follow process, form as regulated in FSSC 22000 & ISO 9001:2015

- Provide ad-hoc assistance when required

* Working time: 7:30 - 17:00 Mon - Fri

Với Mức Lương 20 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Age: 30 - 35

- Graduated from University with major in Marketing or FMCG industry

- Minimum of 2 years experiences in Brand marketing, especially in Digital MKT, EC, PR activities.

- Management experience

- Good communication in English (Upper Intermediate level)

- Experience working in FMCG companies

- Have directly led both product development and consumer campaigns

- New launched/relaunched product development experience is a plus.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social/ Health Insurance according to Law

- Bonus/ Salary review

- Bao Viet Insurance

- Union

- Other benefits according to labor law

- 13th month salary, year-end KPI evaluation (bonus), General health check-up, insurance, union and other benefits according to Labor Law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin