Tuyển Digital Marketing BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

The Sales Capability Development Manager (Marketing Skills Development Manager) is responsible for identifying training needs, creating relevant content, ensuring the quality of training delivery, and measuring the effectiveness of learning programs for the Sales & Marketing teams.

Reporting to Senior HRBP - Marketing, the role also involves managing a team of Marketing Skills Development Executives who handle logistics and co-deliver training with business managers or external trainers. This role will ensure all learning initiatives are aligned with business goals and support employee development in a structured and impactful manner.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Training Needs Identification:

• Collaborate with Marketing, Sales, and HR leaders to identify the skills required for Marketing & Sales employees based on current and future business needs.

• Conduct regular skills assessments and gather input from stakeholders to understand gaps in knowledge or performance.

2. Content Creation & Development:

• Lead the design and development of training materials, ensuring content is relevant, engaging, and tailored to the Marketing & Sales context.