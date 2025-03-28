Tuyển Digital Marketing BAT Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại BAT Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Level 18, Tower A, The Hallmark Building, 15 Tran Bach Dang Street, Thu Thiem Ward, Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
The Sales Capability Development Manager (Marketing Skills Development Manager) is responsible for identifying training needs, creating relevant content, ensuring the quality of training delivery, and measuring the effectiveness of learning programs for the Sales & Marketing teams.
Reporting to Senior HRBP - Marketing, the role also involves managing a team of Marketing Skills Development Executives who handle logistics and co-deliver training with business managers or external trainers. This role will ensure all learning initiatives are aligned with business goals and support employee development in a structured and impactful manner.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Training Needs Identification:
• Collaborate with Marketing, Sales, and HR leaders to identify the skills required for Marketing & Sales employees based on current and future business needs.
• Conduct regular skills assessments and gather input from stakeholders to understand gaps in knowledge or performance.
2. Content Creation & Development:
• Lead the design and development of training materials, ensuring content is relevant, engaging, and tailored to the Marketing & Sales context.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại BAT Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BAT Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
