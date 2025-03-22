Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

Hành chính nhân sự

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính nhân sự Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

Mức lương
Từ 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Han Viet Tower, 348 Kim Nguu, Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Từ 4 Triệu

Assist in monitoring established procedures;
Assist in establishing and maintaining monthly & weekly work/meeting plan.
Represent company in working with relevant local government authorities and related parties to provide administration services and ensure company assets are in well managed;
Make sure admin policies, procedures, guidelines are strictly implemented;
Administrative practices are effective and supportive to meet Company objectives.
Take charge of logistics for company events such as: Summer trip, New Year Party, Challoween, Company meeting, Farewell party, 10-years staff anniversary;
Assist in managing internal communication channels such as spreading news on bulletin boards, internal blog or other channels, collecting information & images for news’ contents;
Take charge of paperwork/ permissions for public relation/ media crew to work within the company/ building;
Assist in organizing CSR events, culture training etc.

Với Mức Lương Từ 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fresh graduate or undergraduate degree program, preferred in Human Resource field.
Good English Skills (IELTS ≥ 6.0)
Good Time management skills
3 months internship.
Proficiency in computer (MS office, Internet, social network, Google Drive).
Full-time (Monday-Friday)

Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowance: 4 million VND (for full-time position)
Opportunity to be promoted to an official position after 3 months.
Work on increasingly challenging and engaging real-world projects.
Work at an international company with Western culture: dynamic, open-minded, transparent...
Opportunity to learn from experienced leaders and managers.
Enhance your English, computer skill and various soft-skills.
Attend meetings, events, networking opportunities and all training courses.
Opportunity to be promoted to an official position when the vacancy is available.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Han Viet Tower, 348 Kim Nguu, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

