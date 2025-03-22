Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 4 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Han Viet Tower, 348 Kim Nguu, Minh Khai, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Từ 4 Triệu

Assist in monitoring established procedures;

Assist in establishing and maintaining monthly & weekly work/meeting plan.

Represent company in working with relevant local government authorities and related parties to provide administration services and ensure company assets are in well managed;

Make sure admin policies, procedures, guidelines are strictly implemented;

Administrative practices are effective and supportive to meet Company objectives.

Take charge of logistics for company events such as: Summer trip, New Year Party, Challoween, Company meeting, Farewell party, 10-years staff anniversary;

Assist in managing internal communication channels such as spreading news on bulletin boards, internal blog or other channels, collecting information & images for news’ contents;

Take charge of paperwork/ permissions for public relation/ media crew to work within the company/ building;

Assist in organizing CSR events, culture training etc.

Với Mức Lương Từ 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fresh graduate or undergraduate degree program, preferred in Human Resource field.

Good English Skills (IELTS ≥ 6.0)

Good Time management skills

3 months internship.

Proficiency in computer (MS office, Internet, social network, Google Drive).

Full-time (Monday-Friday)

Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowance: 4 million VND (for full-time position)

Opportunity to be promoted to an official position after 3 months.

Work on increasingly challenging and engaging real-world projects.

Work at an international company with Western culture: dynamic, open-minded, transparent...

Opportunity to learn from experienced leaders and managers.

Enhance your English, computer skill and various soft-skills.

Attend meetings, events, networking opportunities and all training courses.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Esoft Vietnam

