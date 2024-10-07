Tuyển Hành chính CÔNG TY TNHH TESTWORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TESTWORKS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/10/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH TESTWORKS VIỆT NAM

Hành chính

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TESTWORKS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Số 6, Ngõ 4 Phố Kim Đồng, Phường Giáp Bát, Hoàng Mai

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Recruitment & Talent Acquisition:
Develop and implement recruitment strategies to attract top talent for various roles within the organization. Source, screen, and interview candidates to ensure a strong pipeline of qualified talent. Coordinate and conduct interviews with hiring managers and candidates. Manage job postings, job boards, and company career community. Build strong relationships with external recruitment agencies and universities. Lead employer branding initiatives to strengthen the company’s attractiveness in the job market.
Develop and implement recruitment strategies to attract top talent for various roles within the organization.
Source, screen, and interview candidates to ensure a strong pipeline of qualified talent.
Coordinate and conduct interviews with hiring managers and candidates.
Manage job postings, job boards, and company career community.
Build strong relationships with external recruitment agencies and universities.
Lead employer branding initiatives to strengthen the company’s attractiveness in the job market.
HR Administration:
Support day-to-day HR functions including maintaining employee records and ensuring compliance with labor laws, social insurance policies and company policies. Assist in the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures.
Support day-to-day HR functions including maintaining employee records and ensuring compliance with labor laws, social insurance policies and company policies.
Assist in the development and implementation of HR policies and procedures.
Performance Management, Total Rewards & Employee Relations:
Assist in the performance appraisal process by gathering feedback and helping managers with performance review documentation. Support General Director in annual performance evaluations, pay grades, and salary increases. Support in handling employee relations issues and act as a point of contact for HR-related queries.
Assist in the performance appraisal process by gathering feedback and helping managers with performance review documentation.
Support General Director in annual performance evaluations, pay grades, and salary increases.
Support in handling employee relations issues and act as a point of contact for HR-related queries.
Other HR Functions:
Provide general HR support in other areas, such as employee onboarding, employee engagement initiatives, and HR reporting as needed.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field. Fluent English speaking (for daily communication to Korean team) Proven experience in full-cycle recruitment, including sourcing, screening, interviewing, and hiring. Strong knowledge of recruitment best practices and talent acquisition strategies. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with candidates and internal stakeholders. Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion. Strong organizational skills with attention to detail. Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment. Familiarity with local labor laws and regulations, proven experience in social insurance field.
Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, or a related field.
Fluent English speaking (for daily communication to Korean team)
Proven experience in full-cycle recruitment, including sourcing, screening, interviewing, and hiring.
Strong knowledge of recruitment best practices and talent acquisition strategies.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build relationships with candidates and internal stakeholders.
Ability to handle sensitive and confidential information with discretion.
Strong organizational skills with attention to detail.
Ability to work independently and as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
Familiarity with local labor laws and regulations, proven experience in social insurance field.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TESTWORKS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable based on experience, competitive salary to the market 13th-month salary; Salary review every year; Weekly milk tea; Monthly birthday/lunch/dinner with company; Work from home policy; Free parking; 12 days of annual paid leave; Annual health check.
Negotiable based on experience, competitive salary to the market
13th-month salary;
Salary review every year;
Weekly milk tea; Monthly birthday/lunch/dinner with company;
Work from home policy;
Free parking;
12 days of annual paid leave;
Annual health check.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TESTWORKS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TESTWORKS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH TESTWORKS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 176 Phố Định Công, Phường Định Công, Quận Hoàng Mai

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

