Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM
- Hà Nội: 8 Tràng Thi, Hoàn Kiếm, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Record and monitor all financial transactions of the branch in the accounting system;
Verify and reconcile accounting documents, invoices, receipts, and ensure the accuracy of entries in the accounting books;
Ensure all branch expenses and income are recorded in accordance with regulations;
Reconcile and check accounting accounts, ensure there are no discrepancies and balances match actual figures;
Monitor and report on the branch‘s accounts receivable and payable;
Calculate and file VAT, and other taxes as required by law;
Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports for the branch, including balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement;
Ensure financial reports comply with accounting standards and the reporting requirements of the parent company;
Coordinate with relevant departments to finalize financial reports on time;
Perform other accounting tasks as assigned by the Chief Accountant
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor degree in accounting.
Good at Microsoft office, especial excel.
Honest, can work with high pressure.
Hard-working and high responsibility in work.
Proachtive at work.
Quicky and professional style.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% salary in 2 months of probation
Special health insurance package of GS25
12 annual leaves/year
13th-month Salary, KPIs bonus
Company‘s computer provided
Working in a dynamic and fast-growing environment with many opportunities for promotion and development.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM
