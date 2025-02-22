Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM

Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 8 Tràng Thi, Hoàn Kiếm, Hoàn Kiếm, Quận Hoàn Kiếm

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Record and monitor all financial transactions of the branch in the accounting system;
Verify and reconcile accounting documents, invoices, receipts, and ensure the accuracy of entries in the accounting books;
Ensure all branch expenses and income are recorded in accordance with regulations;
Reconcile and check accounting accounts, ensure there are no discrepancies and balances match actual figures;
Monitor and report on the branch‘s accounts receivable and payable;
Calculate and file VAT, and other taxes as required by law;
Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial reports for the branch, including balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement;
Ensure financial reports comply with accounting standards and the reporting requirements of the parent company;
Coordinate with relevant departments to finalize financial reports on time;
Perform other accounting tasks as assigned by the Chief Accountant

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

03 years of experience in accounting field.
Bachelor degree in accounting.
Good at Microsoft office, especial excel.
Honest, can work with high pressure.
Hard-working and high responsibility in work.
Proachtive at work.
Quicky and professional style.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary
100% salary in 2 months of probation
Special health insurance package of GS25
12 annual leaves/year
13th-month Salary, KPIs bonus
Company‘s computer provided
Working in a dynamic and fast-growing environment with many opportunities for promotion and development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH GS25 VIETNAM

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 106 Nguyễn Giản Thanh, Phường 15

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

