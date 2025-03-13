Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 16 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại JobsGO Recruit
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- KDT Vạn Phúc, Hiệp Bình Phước , Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Từ 16 Triệu
Issue VAT invoices to customers
Perform local and overseas payments (shipments)
Collect and crosscheck AP invoices with tax system and claim expenses from employee monthly to ensure all expenses record and in time.
Record, manage, and reconcile all accounting transactions on both Misa and SAP software.
Prepare report package monthly
Prepare and submit monthly reports to State Bank.
Prepare and submit quarterly VAT tax reports and tax declaration of rental for personal landlord yearly
Prepare and submit FDI and ISA reports.
Prepare and cooperate with external auditors to perform the year-end audit.
Prepare and submit the annual tax reports, and Statistical reports.
Cooperate with the tax officer, banker, and other related parties when required.
Với Mức Lương Từ 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Coordinate with Singapore office accountant
Coordinate with year end auditor
Prepare and vet banking forms (payment to Singapore)
Candidate is comfortable to use accounting software
Candidate must be familiar with Vietnam accounting standards
Candidate must be familiar with taxation rules in Vietnam
Other requirement : Know SAP , CRM will be an advantage , will be train by our singapore expert in needed
Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working hours: from 8am to 5:30pm from Monday to Friday (off Saturday and Sunday)
Bonus: 13, 14 and other bonuses depending on the company's target achieved
Social insurance regimes according to regulations
Each school works in a multinational environment
