Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 16 Triệu

Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
Kế toán tổng hợp

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán tổng hợp Tại JobsGO Recruit

Mức lương
Từ 16 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- KDT Vạn Phúc, Hiệp Bình Phước , Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Từ 16 Triệu

Issue VAT invoices to customers
Perform local and overseas payments (shipments)
Collect and crosscheck AP invoices with tax system and claim expenses from employee monthly to ensure all expenses record and in time.
Record, manage, and reconcile all accounting transactions on both Misa and SAP software.
Prepare report package monthly
Prepare and submit monthly reports to State Bank.
Prepare and submit quarterly VAT tax reports and tax declaration of rental for personal landlord yearly
Prepare and submit FDI and ISA reports.
Prepare and cooperate with external auditors to perform the year-end audit.
Prepare and submit the annual tax reports, and Statistical reports.
Cooperate with the tax officer, banker, and other related parties when required.

Với Mức Lương Từ 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Able to read and reply using reasonable English
Coordinate with Singapore office accountant
Coordinate with year end auditor
Prepare and vet banking forms (payment to Singapore)
Candidate is comfortable to use accounting software
Candidate must be familiar with Vietnam accounting standards
Candidate must be familiar with taxation rules in Vietnam
Other requirement : Know SAP , CRM will be an advantage , will be train by our singapore expert in needed

Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable (Variable from 16-20 million +)
Working hours: from 8am to 5:30pm from Monday to Friday (off Saturday and Sunday)
Bonus: 13, 14 and other bonuses depending on the company's target achieved
Social insurance regimes according to regulations
Each school works in a multinational environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 3 Tòa G1 Five Star Garden, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

