Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 16 Triệu

Mức lương Từ 16 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - KDT Vạn Phúc, Hiệp Bình Phước , Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán tổng hợp Với Mức Lương Từ 16 Triệu

Issue VAT invoices to customers

Perform local and overseas payments (shipments)

Collect and crosscheck AP invoices with tax system and claim expenses from employee monthly to ensure all expenses record and in time.

Record, manage, and reconcile all accounting transactions on both Misa and SAP software.

Prepare report package monthly

Prepare and submit monthly reports to State Bank.

Prepare and submit quarterly VAT tax reports and tax declaration of rental for personal landlord yearly

Prepare and submit FDI and ISA reports.

Prepare and cooperate with external auditors to perform the year-end audit.

Prepare and submit the annual tax reports, and Statistical reports.

Cooperate with the tax officer, banker, and other related parties when required.

Với Mức Lương Từ 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Able to read and reply using reasonable English

Coordinate with Singapore office accountant

Coordinate with year end auditor

Prepare and vet banking forms (payment to Singapore)

Candidate is comfortable to use accounting software

Candidate must be familiar with Vietnam accounting standards

Candidate must be familiar with taxation rules in Vietnam

Other requirement : Know SAP , CRM will be an advantage , will be train by our singapore expert in needed

Tại JobsGO Recruit Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiable (Variable from 16-20 million +)

Working hours: from 8am to 5:30pm from Monday to Friday (off Saturday and Sunday)

Bonus: 13, 14 and other bonuses depending on the company's target achieved

Social insurance regimes according to regulations

Each school works in a multinational environment

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JobsGO Recruit

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin