Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty TNHH The One Marketing Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: P1507 - 1508A, Tầng 15, Tháp A, Tòa nhà Discovery Complex, số 302, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Record and enter accounting data accurately, ensuring compliance with regulations.

Prepare and submit VAT and personal income tax (PIT) declarations on a monthly basis.

Handle the annual finalization of PIT and corporate income tax (CIT).

Declare and pay contractor tax when dealing with foreign contractors.

Prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements and other reports as required by the Board of Directors.

Supervise accounting activities and monitor the company’s financial situation to ensure transparency and efficiency.

Develop financial plans and forecast cash flow to maintain financial stability.

Manage payments and monitor accounts payable/receivable.

Coordinate with external auditors for the annual audit process.

Work with insurance agencies, tax authorities, and relevant stakeholders to fulfill all financial obligations.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Auditing, Finance, or a related field.

Certified Chief Accountant qualification as per regulations.

Minimum 3 years of experiencein accounting or finance, preferably in a digital marketing company or a foreign-invested enterprise.

Strong knowledge of tax, accounting, and financial regulations in Vietnam.

Proficiency in accounting software and Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, etc.).

Strong leadership skills, logical thinking, and a high sense of responsibility.

Priority given to candidates proficient in Korean or English.

Tại Công ty TNHH The One Marketing Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: [Competitive salary based on qualifications and experience].

Welfare package: Social insurance, health insurance and performance-based bonuses.

Work environment: Professional, dynamic, and growth-oriented.

Career advancement: Training opportunities and collaboration with industry experts.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH The One Marketing Việt Nam

