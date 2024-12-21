Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: Tầng 3, Khách sạn Wink Hotel Danang Riverside, Số 351 Đường Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường An Hải Tây, Sơn Trà, Quận Sơn Trà

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên

Collaborate with stakeholders to analyze and document business requirements for process and system improvements

Lead and coordinate Business Analyst team to deliver project objectives effectively

Support Project Manager in project planning, estimation, and progress tracking

Mentor team members and foster a productive work environment

Work closely with development teams on product backlogs and issue resolution

Collaborate with designers on UI/UX flows and improvements

Maintain clear communication with technical and non-technical stakeholders

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

2-3+ years of Business Analyst experience in IT industry

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Computer Science, or equivalent practical experience

Strong knowledge of Agile methodologies, especially Scrum

Proficient in business analysis tools (JIRA, Confluence, Lucidchart, Miro)

Excellence in analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong communication abilities in both written and verbal forms

Proven ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams

Understanding of UI/UX principles and best practices

Knowledge of SQL, data modeling, or API design (preferred)

Fluent English proficiency

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Monthly allowances (lunch, transportation, phone)

Annual health check-up and self-improvement allowance

Performance-based bonuses (holiday, Tet, revenue bonuses upon meeting KPIs)

Full statutory benefits (social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance)

Weekend offs (Saturday and Sunday)

Modern office environment with complete equipment

Company activities (travel, vacations, team building, birthday celebrations)

Professional growth opportunities in the media industry

