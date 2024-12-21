Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP
- Đà Nẵng: Tầng 3, Khách sạn Wink Hotel Danang Riverside, Số 351 Đường Trần Hưng Đạo, Phường An Hải Tây, Sơn Trà, Quận Sơn Trà
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Collaborate with stakeholders to analyze and document business requirements for process and system improvements
Lead and coordinate Business Analyst team to deliver project objectives effectively
Support Project Manager in project planning, estimation, and progress tracking
Mentor team members and foster a productive work environment
Work closely with development teams on product backlogs and issue resolution
Collaborate with designers on UI/UX flows and improvements
Maintain clear communication with technical and non-technical stakeholders
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Computer Science, or equivalent practical experience
Strong knowledge of Agile methodologies, especially Scrum
Proficient in business analysis tools (JIRA, Confluence, Lucidchart, Miro)
Excellence in analytical and problem-solving skills
Strong communication abilities in both written and verbal forms
Proven ability to work effectively with cross-functional teams
Understanding of UI/UX principles and best practices
Knowledge of SQL, data modeling, or API design (preferred)
Fluent English proficiency
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Annual health check-up and self-improvement allowance
Performance-based bonuses (holiday, Tet, revenue bonuses upon meeting KPIs)
Full statutory benefits (social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance)
Weekend offs (Saturday and Sunday)
Modern office environment with complete equipment
Company activities (travel, vacations, team building, birthday celebrations)
Professional growth opportunities in the media industry
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH MJ ART GROUP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
