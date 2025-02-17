Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 3, Tòa Handico, Đường Phạm Hùng, Phường Mễ Trì Hạ, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, TP. Hà Nội, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

IT CONSUTANT -Implement ERP, Accounting, and HR software such as FAST, BRAVO, and MISA
IT CONSUTANT -
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Consult and introduce the company's ERP, Accounting, and Payroll software, visit the customer's office to install the software, and train the customer on how to use it;
- Participate in the analysis, design, development, and maintenance of the system;
- Conduct unit testing of the product according to customer requirements;
- Create detailed designs and write analysis and user guide documents;
- Describe and analyze software requirements;
- Collaborate with other departments (testing, system, etc.) to complete and implement projects;
- Report and perform tasks as required by the Manager;
- Support team members.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from majors in IT, Economics, or Finance and Accounting
- Have a background in ERP, Accounting, and HR-Payroll;
- Preferably have experience in implementing Accounting software such as FAST, BRAVO, MISA, ....
- Deeply understanding the business processes (ERP and Accounting process, ...) are a plus
- Ability to read and understand English documents.
- Ability to work independently and in a team
- Careful, patient, and eager to learn.

Tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary.
13th month salary, bonus for each successful project.
The company provides lunch at the office, breakfast paid monthly through salary.
Laptop provided.
Opportunity to improve English skills.
Opportunity to participate in professional improvement training courses.
Opportunity to join sports clubs organized by the company (badminton, swimming,...).
Annual leave, holidays, health checks, travel and other benefits according to the Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở chính HCM: Số 41, Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, P. Bến Nghé, Q. 1, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

