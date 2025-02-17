Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

IT CONSUTANT -Implement ERP, Accounting, and HR software such as FAST, BRAVO, and MISA

JOB DESCRIPTION

- Consult and introduce the company's ERP, Accounting, and Payroll software, visit the customer's office to install the software, and train the customer on how to use it;

- Participate in the analysis, design, development, and maintenance of the system;

- Conduct unit testing of the product according to customer requirements;

- Create detailed designs and write analysis and user guide documents;

- Describe and analyze software requirements;

- Collaborate with other departments (testing, system, etc.) to complete and implement projects;

- Report and perform tasks as required by the Manager;

- Support team members.

- Graduated from majors in IT, Economics, or Finance and Accounting

- Have a background in ERP, Accounting, and HR-Payroll;

- Preferably have experience in implementing Accounting software such as FAST, BRAVO, MISA, ....

- Deeply understanding the business processes (ERP and Accounting process, ...) are a plus

- Ability to read and understand English documents.

- Ability to work independently and in a team

- Careful, patient, and eager to learn.

Competitive salary.

13th month salary, bonus for each successful project.

The company provides lunch at the office, breakfast paid monthly through salary.

Laptop provided.

Opportunity to improve English skills.

Opportunity to participate in professional improvement training courses.

Opportunity to join sports clubs organized by the company (badminton, swimming,...).

Annual leave, holidays, health checks, travel and other benefits according to the Labor Law.

