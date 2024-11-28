Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company

Chuyên viên pháp chế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 101 Ton Dat Tien, Tan Phu, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Legal Affairs:
Develop standards for drafting and reviewing contracts, agreements and all legal documents to ensure legality and maximum protection of the Company's interests.
Contracts review, advice and negotiation with other departments or related parties (Marketing, Finance, Leasing...).
Provide legal consultation for Company’s activities and other relevant aspects.
Work with Vietnamese government authorities for procedures & compliance to laws.
Represent the company in legal disputes, handle complaints, and resolve other arising legal issues.
Review the implementation of company compliance policies & procedures in accordance with company’s business requirements.
Conduct Compliance training for internal needs.
2. Corporate Governance & Risk Management:
Store, and manage all legal documents of the company, ensuring compliance with confidentiality principles and organized in a systematic manner
Assess Compliance & operational risks for counter measures.
Propose measures to protect the company's interests in all transactions and business activities, within the legal framework of the involved parties
3. Other tasks relating to Legal and Compliance as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification: Bachelor's degree of Law with related major: Economic Law, Commercial Law, Civil Law
Experience: minimum at 2 years in profession, minimum at 1 year in management
Language: English - Intermediate
Technical skills: Legal knowledge; Administrative procedures for enterprises; Microsoft Office (word, excel, PowerPoint); Training, coaching
Soft skills: Negotiation skill; Good at situation handling and communication skills; Time and work management skill
Experience in developing policies, procedures/regulations

Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compulsory Insurances calculated on full gross salary
13th month-salary
6-month KPI bonus (on business result)
Additional Health insurance
Annual health check, Teambuilding
Trade Union: Gifts on special holidays & occasions – New year, Mid-Autumn, Birthday,..
Discount when using services at Crescent Mall

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company

Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 801 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-legal-manager-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job258804
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Cargill Vietnam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cargill Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cargill Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 800 USD
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Woori Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Trên 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HILIONS ASIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công TY TNHH Qisda Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nam Đã hết hạn 20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM ECO (TP. HÀ NỘI) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 USD
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Và Xây Dựng Xuân Mai
Hạn nộp: 16/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty J&T Express (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chứng Khoán Dầu Khí (Psi)
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Phú Cường
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại - Dịch vụ Bến Thành làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại - Dịch vụ Bến Thành
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DAT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế RESORTS INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận RESORTS INTERNATIONAL VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Hồng Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Hồng Long
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THƯƠNG MẠI MEGA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THƯƠNG MẠI MEGA GROUP
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SUNSHINE SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN SUNSHINE SÀI GÒN
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen Pro Company
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KHOÁNG SẢN ĐẦU TƯ HƯNG THỊNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN KHOÁNG SẢN ĐẦU TƯ HƯNG THỊNH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH NÔNG NGHIỆP CÔNG NGHỆ CAO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NÔNG NGHIỆP CÔNG NGHỆ CAO
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Hồng Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 13 Triệu Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Hồng Long
8 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THƯƠNG MẠI MEGA GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THƯƠNG MẠI MEGA GROUP
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ Y VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ Y VIỆT
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Hoa Sen Pro Company
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM FPT LONG CHÂU
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán Phú Hưng Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Kinh doanh Lập nghiệp Quốc gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tư vấn Kinh doanh Lập nghiệp Quốc gia
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PROSUCCESS CAPITAL HOLDING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PROSUCCESS CAPITAL HOLDING
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty cổ phần văn hóa sách Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu Công ty cổ phần văn hóa sách Sài Gòn
14 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Ứng dụng Bản đồ Việt
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DREAM VIET EDUCATION
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DAT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN DAT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC AIKYA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC AIKYA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH PI GAMING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PI GAMING
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JEMMIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN JEMMIA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH FOCUS MEDIA (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH FOCUS MEDIA (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT NAVIS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT NAVIS VIỆT NAM
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm