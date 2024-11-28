Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 101 Ton Dat Tien, Tan Phu, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Legal Affairs:

Develop standards for drafting and reviewing contracts, agreements and all legal documents to ensure legality and maximum protection of the Company's interests.

Contracts review, advice and negotiation with other departments or related parties (Marketing, Finance, Leasing...).

Provide legal consultation for Company’s activities and other relevant aspects.

Work with Vietnamese government authorities for procedures & compliance to laws.

Represent the company in legal disputes, handle complaints, and resolve other arising legal issues.

Review the implementation of company compliance policies & procedures in accordance with company’s business requirements.

Conduct Compliance training for internal needs.

2. Corporate Governance & Risk Management:

Store, and manage all legal documents of the company, ensuring compliance with confidentiality principles and organized in a systematic manner

Assess Compliance & operational risks for counter measures.

Propose measures to protect the company's interests in all transactions and business activities, within the legal framework of the involved parties

3. Other tasks relating to Legal and Compliance as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualification: Bachelor's degree of Law with related major: Economic Law, Commercial Law, Civil Law

Experience: minimum at 2 years in profession, minimum at 1 year in management

Language: English - Intermediate

Technical skills: Legal knowledge; Administrative procedures for enterprises; Microsoft Office (word, excel, PowerPoint); Training, coaching

Soft skills: Negotiation skill; Good at situation handling and communication skills; Time and work management skill

Experience in developing policies, procedures/regulations

Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compulsory Insurances calculated on full gross salary

13th month-salary

6-month KPI bonus (on business result)

Additional Health insurance

Annual health check, Teambuilding

Trade Union: Gifts on special holidays & occasions – New year, Mid-Autumn, Birthday,..

Discount when using services at Crescent Mall

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company

