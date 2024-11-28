Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên pháp chế Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 101 Ton Dat Tien, Tan Phu, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên pháp chế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Legal Affairs:
Develop standards for drafting and reviewing contracts, agreements and all legal documents to ensure legality and maximum protection of the Company's interests.
Contracts review, advice and negotiation with other departments or related parties (Marketing, Finance, Leasing...).
Provide legal consultation for Company’s activities and other relevant aspects.
Work with Vietnamese government authorities for procedures & compliance to laws.
Represent the company in legal disputes, handle complaints, and resolve other arising legal issues.
Review the implementation of company compliance policies & procedures in accordance with company’s business requirements.
Conduct Compliance training for internal needs.
2. Corporate Governance & Risk Management:
Store, and manage all legal documents of the company, ensuring compliance with confidentiality principles and organized in a systematic manner
Assess Compliance & operational risks for counter measures.
Propose measures to protect the company's interests in all transactions and business activities, within the legal framework of the involved parties
3. Other tasks relating to Legal and Compliance as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: minimum at 2 years in profession, minimum at 1 year in management
Language: English - Intermediate
Technical skills: Legal knowledge; Administrative procedures for enterprises; Microsoft Office (word, excel, PowerPoint); Training, coaching
Soft skills: Negotiation skill; Good at situation handling and communication skills; Time and work management skill
Experience in developing policies, procedures/regulations
Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month-salary
6-month KPI bonus (on business result)
Additional Health insurance
Annual health check, Teambuilding
Trade Union: Gifts on special holidays & occasions – New year, Mid-Autumn, Birthday,..
Discount when using services at Crescent Mall
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ban Quản Lý TTTM Crescent Mall Pro Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI