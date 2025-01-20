Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities:

• Fully responsible for assigned categories to achieve best value in competitive cost, improved reliability, and improved service.

• Source potential suppliers, qualify suppliers with quality and engineering team, develop and manage suppliers to optimize local supply base.

• Generate, implement and act according to the defined sourcing strategy.

• Identify, implement, and report total cost reductions opportunity, drive the cost saving target to be aligned with company’s cost expectations.

• Lead and negotiate terms, conditions and prices with suppliers, ensure supplier compliance with the contract / agreement upon regular base review.

• Generate supplier performance review together with cross function team to drive supplier continuous improvement, enhance the strategic relationships with suppliers.

• Lead price management, sample qualification (SISV) process and ensure all sourcing data in ERP is correct.

• Coordinate with cross function team (R&D, planning, purchasing, quality, engineering, etc) to develop efficient supply base.

• Additional responsibilities and perform special projects/tasks as needed.