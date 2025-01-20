Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công ty TNHH ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Key Responsibilities:
• Fully responsible for assigned categories to achieve best value in competitive cost, improved reliability, and improved service.
• Source potential suppliers, qualify suppliers with quality and engineering team, develop and manage suppliers to optimize local supply base.
• Generate, implement and act according to the defined sourcing strategy.
• Identify, implement, and report total cost reductions opportunity, drive the cost saving target to be aligned with company’s cost expectations.
• Lead and negotiate terms, conditions and prices with suppliers, ensure supplier compliance with the contract / agreement upon regular base review.
• Generate supplier performance review together with cross function team to drive supplier continuous improvement, enhance the strategic relationships with suppliers.
• Lead price management, sample qualification (SISV) process and ensure all sourcing data in ERP is correct.
• Coordinate with cross function team (R&D, planning, purchasing, quality, engineering, etc) to develop efficient supply base.
• Additional responsibilities and perform special projects/tasks as needed.
