Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội

Mobile Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 81 Đường Xuân Diệu, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a Mobile Developer in our engineering team, you will focus on the development and optimization of the front-end experience for our food ordering platform. Your primary responsibility will be crafting intuitive and responsive mobile applications that connect restaurants with their customers. Collaborating closely with back-end developers and designers, you will ensure a seamless and visually engaging user interface that aligns with our mission to empower restaurants and enhance the dining experience.
Job Functions
Software Development
• Develop, and maintain our restaurant management and delivery web applications using Flutter, ensuring seamless functionality across both iOS and Android platforms.
• Utilize Riverpod for efficient and scalable state management, ensuring maintainable and testable codebases.
• Integrate mobile applications with both the company’s backend services (using RESTful API) and Firebase services to ensure robust functionality and performance.
• Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement intuitive and engaging user interfaces that enhance the overall user experience.
• Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, ensuring smooth and responsive application performance.
• Conduct thorough code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and mentor junior developers to foster a culture of continuous improvement and technical excellence.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội

Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ms Huyền

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-mobile-developer-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job315740
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TMA Solutions
Tuyển Mobile Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TMA Solutions
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Bình Định Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 28/07/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 24/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 22 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Misa
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty cổ phần Misa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Misa
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 26/06/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Hạn nộp: 21/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Hạn nộp: 21/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI Ô TÔ THÁI PHONG
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TMA Solutions
Tuyển Mobile Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Bình Định thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TMA Solutions
Hạn nộp: 22/09/2025
Bình Định Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 28/07/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ESTUARY
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SICIX
Hạn nộp: 24/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 45 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION
Hạn nộp: 13/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 22 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Misa
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty cổ phần Misa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Misa
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ AHV HOLDING
Hạn nộp: 26/06/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Hạn nộp: 21/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Hạn nộp: 21/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Mobile Developer CHT LAB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CHT LAB
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
30 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 33 - 38 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
33 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ VIỄN THÔNG MASCOM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ỨNG DỤNG CÔNG NGHỆ VIỄN THÔNG MASCOM
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP QUỐC TẾ WEMY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP QUỐC TẾ WEMY
Tới 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH HEBELA TRADING TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY TNHH HEBELA TRADING TOÀN CẦU
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Đấu giá Hợp danh Việt Nam
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer HVCG Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu HVCG Software
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH The Human làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH The Human
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Lập trình VietTS Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Lập trình VietTS Software
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công Ty TNHH Gmo-Z.com Financial System VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 3,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Gmo-Z.com Financial System VN
1,000 - 3,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Viễn thông ASIM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty cổ phần PayPay làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần PayPay
20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIDU MENAQ7 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MIDU MENAQ7
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Viettel Software
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ VMO Holdings
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LG CNS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 32 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
25 - 32 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 22 Triệu BSS Group
Tới 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Khối Công nghệ thông tin - Viettel Telecom
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMZ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMZ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN VÀ TRUYỀN THÔNG GTEL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Tới 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH EUP SOLUTION
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
17 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Mobile Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HYRATEK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm