Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

As a Mobile Developer in our engineering team, you will focus on the development and optimization of the front-end experience for our food ordering platform. Your primary responsibility will be crafting intuitive and responsive mobile applications that connect restaurants with their customers. Collaborating closely with back-end developers and designers, you will ensure a seamless and visually engaging user interface that aligns with our mission to empower restaurants and enhance the dining experience.

Job Functions

Software Development

• Develop, and maintain our restaurant management and delivery web applications using Flutter, ensuring seamless functionality across both iOS and Android platforms.

• Utilize Riverpod for efficient and scalable state management, ensuring maintainable and testable codebases.

• Integrate mobile applications with both the company’s backend services (using RESTful API) and Firebase services to ensure robust functionality and performance.

• Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement intuitive and engaging user interfaces that enhance the overall user experience.

• Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, ensuring smooth and responsive application performance.

• Conduct thorough code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and mentor junior developers to foster a culture of continuous improvement and technical excellence.