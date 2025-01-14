Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội
- Hà Nội: 81 Đường Xuân Diệu, Phường Quảng An, Quận Tây Hồ, thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Mobile Developer in our engineering team, you will focus on the development and optimization of the front-end experience for our food ordering platform. Your primary responsibility will be crafting intuitive and responsive mobile applications that connect restaurants with their customers. Collaborating closely with back-end developers and designers, you will ensure a seamless and visually engaging user interface that aligns with our mission to empower restaurants and enhance the dining experience.
Job Functions
Software Development
• Develop, and maintain our restaurant management and delivery web applications using Flutter, ensuring seamless functionality across both iOS and Android platforms.
• Utilize Riverpod for efficient and scalable state management, ensuring maintainable and testable codebases.
• Integrate mobile applications with both the company’s backend services (using RESTful API) and Firebase services to ensure robust functionality and performance.
• Collaborate with UX/UI designers to implement intuitive and engaging user interfaces that enhance the overall user experience.
• Identify and resolve performance bottlenecks, ensuring smooth and responsive application performance.
• Conduct thorough code reviews, provide constructive feedback, and mentor junior developers to foster a culture of continuous improvement and technical excellence.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Anh Béo Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
