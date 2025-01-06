Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Cargo-Partner Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position be responsible for the overall warehousing logistics and road ; include organizing, planning and managing logistics, warehouse, transportation and customer services. Liaising and negotiating with suppliers and to manage the entire order cycle so as to enhance business development and ensure sustainability and customer satisfaction.

1. Project management

• Direct, optimize and coordinate full order request cycle.

• Data analysis and consult base on result.

2/ Account management

• Arrange and manage customers’ & Vendors’ contract.

• Support for billing revenue.

• Cost control for contract logistics.

• Driver best pricing solutions in order to maximize profitability of Road freight.

• Scheduling Drivers and vehicles to meet customer bookings.

• Oversee inland transportation and warehouse activities, including route planning and optimization.

• Coordinate and manage logistics operations, ensuring timely and efficient delivery of goods.

• Liaising with customs or other regulatory bodies as required.

• Issuing customer quotations & conversions into booking.

• Application of customer rates, supplier charges and invoicing.

• Monitor and track shipments, ensuring compliance with delivery schedules and quality standards.

• Handle documentation and customs clearance processes for both imports and exports.

• Resolve logistics-related issues and provide solutions to ensure smooth operations.

• Prepare reports and maintain records of logistics activities.

• Collaborate with other departments to support overall business objectives.

3/ Customer service coordinator

• Comply with laws, regulations and customer’s KPIs.

• Resolve any arising problems or complaints.

• Proactively liaise with customers, suppliers and partners to ensure a high-quality service.

• Dealing with customer queries in a professional manner.

4/ Productivity

• Keep cross track of productivities for all CL function units.

• Ensure timely billing of shipments on CW1 system executed and system update to ensure customer has full visibility.

• Maintain good working practices while proactively identifying continuous improvements that will offer customers with an enhanced service .

5/ Compliance assurance

• Internal: Follow up the company’s policy on working conditions, pricing and customer relationship.

• External: Comply with additional and special compliance issues from customer/ vendors/ suppliers.