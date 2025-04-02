Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Prepare monthly and ad-hoc financial analysis reports to Segment and Department Heads.

• Collect data inputs from Budget holders and follow up with Segments/Departments to complete all key milestones on time.

• Collaborate with cross-functional departments including Operations, Sales…to provide financial insights & support decision making based on needs of the business.

• Provide financial and non-financial data from ERP system and Power BI with key variance analysis for Segment Heads and Department Heads to complete their Business Review presentations.

• Assist direct supervisor to work out with insurance broker & insurers on yearly declaration & Insurance claims.

• Perform other tasks assigned from direct supervisor.