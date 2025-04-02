Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Kế hoạch Tại Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: KCN Hiệp Phước, Nhà Bè, TPHCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Prepare monthly and ad-hoc financial analysis reports to Segment and Department Heads.
• Collect data inputs from Budget holders and follow up with Segments/Departments to complete all key milestones on time.
• Collaborate with cross-functional departments including Operations, Sales…to provide financial insights & support decision making based on needs of the business.
• Provide financial and non-financial data from ERP system and Power BI with key variance analysis for Segment Heads and Department Heads to complete their Business Review presentations.
• Assist direct supervisor to work out with insurance broker & insurers on yearly declaration & Insurance claims.
• Perform other tasks assigned from direct supervisor.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• ACCA/CPA certificate is an advantage.
• Minimum 2 years of experience in Accounting, Auditing, or Finance.
• Ability to work under high pressure & non-negotiable deadlines.
• Demonstrated proficiency in accounting software & Microsoft office, especially advanced Microsoft Excel skills is a must.
Tại Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Jotun Paints Vietnam Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
