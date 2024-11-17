Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 52 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Track all payments and spending, including orders, invoices, reports, and more.

Process and check payment documents to ensure accuracy, completeness, reasonableness, and validity according to company regulations before payment. Enter invoices into the accounts payable system

Perform reconciliation between suppliers and banks

Create purchase orders/payment requests when necessary, other accounting entries related to expenses, payable debts, advances, deposits...

Monitor payment deadlines and make reasonable payment plans

Reconcile accounting accounts related to banks, debts, deposits, and input taxes.

Assist reparation of monthly/yearly closings and financial statements.

Assist PIT, VAT reports.

Other tasks assigned by the leader.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or relevant field.

Strong understanding of accounting principles and practices.

Understand the Vietnamese accounting system and regulations on Vietnamese Tax law.

Experienced in Accounting (payment) at least 1-2 year.

Good in Excel and Word.

Good English - can read and write emails in English.

Careful, meticulous, hard-working, willing to learn and able to work as a team.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An attractive salary package.

A professional and dynamic work environment.

Full social insurance coverage as mandated by law.

Participate in company engagement activities (company trip, family day, sporting day,...) as well as contribute ideas to build the company (Innovation award).

Numerous opportunities for career advancement into managerial and specialized positions within the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

