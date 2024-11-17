Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

Kế toán thanh toán

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thanh toán Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 52 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Track all payments and spending, including orders, invoices, reports, and more.
Process and check payment documents to ensure accuracy, completeness, reasonableness, and validity according to company regulations before payment. Enter invoices into the accounts payable system
Perform reconciliation between suppliers and banks
Create purchase orders/payment requests when necessary, other accounting entries related to expenses, payable debts, advances, deposits...
Monitor payment deadlines and make reasonable payment plans
Reconcile accounting accounts related to banks, debts, deposits, and input taxes.
Assist reparation of monthly/yearly closings and financial statements.
Assist PIT, VAT reports.
Other tasks assigned by the leader.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Accounting or relevant field.
Strong understanding of accounting principles and practices.
Understand the Vietnamese accounting system and regulations on Vietnamese Tax law.
Experienced in Accounting (payment) at least 1-2 year.
Good in Excel and Word.
Good English - can read and write emails in English.
Careful, meticulous, hard-working, willing to learn and able to work as a team.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

An attractive salary package.
A professional and dynamic work environment.
Full social insurance coverage as mandated by law.
Participate in company engagement activities (company trip, family day, sporting day,...) as well as contribute ideas to build the company (Innovation award).
Numerous opportunities for career advancement into managerial and specialized positions within the company.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Tháp 2, Tòa nhà Saigon Centre, 92 – 94 Nam Kỳ Khởi Nghĩa, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

