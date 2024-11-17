Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán thanh toán Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 52 Trường Sơn, Phường 2, Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán thanh toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Track all payments and spending, including orders, invoices, reports, and more.
Process and check payment documents to ensure accuracy, completeness, reasonableness, and validity according to company regulations before payment. Enter invoices into the accounts payable system
Perform reconciliation between suppliers and banks
Create purchase orders/payment requests when necessary, other accounting entries related to expenses, payable debts, advances, deposits...
Monitor payment deadlines and make reasonable payment plans
Reconcile accounting accounts related to banks, debts, deposits, and input taxes.
Assist reparation of monthly/yearly closings and financial statements.
Assist PIT, VAT reports.
Other tasks assigned by the leader.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong understanding of accounting principles and practices.
Understand the Vietnamese accounting system and regulations on Vietnamese Tax law.
Experienced in Accounting (payment) at least 1-2 year.
Good in Excel and Word.
Good English - can read and write emails in English.
Careful, meticulous, hard-working, willing to learn and able to work as a team.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
A professional and dynamic work environment.
Full social insurance coverage as mandated by law.
Participate in company engagement activities (company trip, family day, sporting day,...) as well as contribute ideas to build the company (Innovation award).
Numerous opportunities for career advancement into managerial and specialized positions within the company.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ITL Pro Company
