Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
- Hà Nội:
- Dịch Vọng Hậu,Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Hunting new accounts & Approaching potential accounts in the field of software outsourcing .
Manage both new and existing client accounts, ensuring strong client relationships are maintained and grown. as well as developing new ones via existing clients
Propose solutions, provide quotes, and close sales deals.
Prepare and present sales proposals, negotiate contracts, and ensure client satisfaction throughout the sales process .
Act as a trusted advisor for clients by offering insights and recommendations to address their business needs.
Maintain a strong understanding of industry trends, competitor activities, and market developments to drive sales strategies.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience working in large domestic or multinational IT companies, focusing on system integration, Working in the B2B market and working directly with foreign customers
Strong ability to generate leads and close deals, especially foreign customers in the Vietnamese market.
Ability to make bidding documents, quotations compose software project contracts (MAS, SLA), project acceptance documents.
Excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken.
Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Budget for team building each quarter/ kick off project
Birthday party each month with party/ cake and gifts/provide one paid leave
Wedding/New Born 2,000,000/ time
Vaccine for baby from 0-36 months: 3,000,000/ 1 year
Provide Laptop & Extra high definition screens for working
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 (depend on level / roles)
Working Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM from Monday – Friday
Working place: 33 Ba Vi Street, Tan Binh District,
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
