Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/02/2025
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Dịch Vọng Hậu,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Hunting new accounts & Approaching potential accounts in the field of software outsourcing .
Manage both new and existing client accounts, ensuring strong client relationships are maintained and grown. as well as developing new ones via existing clients
Propose solutions, provide quotes, and close sales deals.
Prepare and present sales proposals, negotiate contracts, and ensure client satisfaction throughout the sales process .
Act as a trusted advisor for clients by offering insights and recommendations to address their business needs.
Maintain a strong understanding of industry trends, competitor activities, and market developments to drive sales strategies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least of 3 years of experience in Business Development within software outsourcing
Experience working in large domestic or multinational IT companies, focusing on system integration, Working in the B2B market and working directly with foreign customers
Strong ability to generate leads and close deals, especially foreign customers in the Vietnamese market.
Ability to make bidding documents, quotations compose software project contracts (MAS, SLA), project acceptance documents.
Excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary base on exactly time available monthly working at INNOTECH
Budget for team building each quarter/ kick off project
Birthday party each month with party/ cake and gifts/provide one paid leave
Wedding/New Born 2,000,000/ time
Vaccine for baby from 0-36 months: 3,000,000/ 1 year
Provide Laptop & Extra high definition screens for working
Performance bonus plan.
Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 (depend on level / roles)
Working Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM from Monday – Friday
Working place: 33 Ba Vi Street, Tan Binh District,

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HEAD OFFICE: 33 Ba Vi Street, Ward 4, Tan Binh District, HCMC / Ha Noi: 7th Floor, Sannam Tower, No.78 Duy Tan Quarter, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi City

