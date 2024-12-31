Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Dịch Vọng Hậu,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Hunting new accounts & Approaching potential accounts in the field of software outsourcing .

Manage both new and existing client accounts, ensuring strong client relationships are maintained and grown. as well as developing new ones via existing clients

Propose solutions, provide quotes, and close sales deals.

Prepare and present sales proposals, negotiate contracts, and ensure client satisfaction throughout the sales process .

Act as a trusted advisor for clients by offering insights and recommendations to address their business needs.

Maintain a strong understanding of industry trends, competitor activities, and market developments to drive sales strategies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least of 3 years of experience in Business Development within software outsourcing

Experience working in large domestic or multinational IT companies, focusing on system integration, Working in the B2B market and working directly with foreign customers

Strong ability to generate leads and close deals, especially foreign customers in the Vietnamese market.

Ability to make bidding documents, quotations compose software project contracts (MAS, SLA), project acceptance documents.

Excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th month salary base on exactly time available monthly working at INNOTECH

Budget for team building each quarter/ kick off project

Birthday party each month with party/ cake and gifts/provide one paid leave

Wedding/New Born 2,000,000/ time

Vaccine for baby from 0-36 months: 3,000,000/ 1 year

Provide Laptop & Extra high definition screens for working

Performance bonus plan.

Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 (depend on level / roles)

Working Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM from Monday – Friday

Working place: 33 Ba Vi Street, Tan Binh District,

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

