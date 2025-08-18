Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Cty TNHH Ezequote Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 161/1 Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kỹ thuật Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Design Roof Truss & Wall Frame using Mitek software to meet client requirement.

Have and apply an adequate general knowledge of residential building codes and standard

Develop and maintain moderate productivity speed, quality control and accuracy on projects

Work in a team environment, take directions and collaborate in meetings

Perform other related duties as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated in Civil Engineer, Construction, Architecture, Draftsman.

3 years or more of experience in related field.

Ability to read / interpret Construction Drawing

English skills, almost in reading and writing skills

Pursuing skills in basic problem solving or analysis of plan review

Integrity and sense of detail attention

High attention to detail with high level of cognitive skills

Having knowledge of Mitek software (20/20) is a MUST.

standout points: Experience is must in Australian Construction Code in Mitek Software min 1 years experience

Tại Cty TNHH Ezequote Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive salary.

13th-month salary

Opportunity to be trained by overseas experts.

Provide training to develop our employee‘s knowledge and skills.

Development Division; External training: Management, English, Soft Skills, ....

Compliance fully to Vietnam Labor code

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH Ezequote Viet Nam

