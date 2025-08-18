Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Cty TNHH Ezequote Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kỹ thuật Tại Cty TNHH Ezequote Viet Nam
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 161/1 Cộng Hòa, Phường 12, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kỹ thuật Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Design Roof Truss & Wall Frame using Mitek software to meet client requirement.
Have and apply an adequate general knowledge of residential building codes and standard
Develop and maintain moderate productivity speed, quality control and accuracy on projects
Work in a team environment, take directions and collaborate in meetings
Perform other related duties as assigned
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated in Civil Engineer, Construction, Architecture, Draftsman.
3 years or more of experience in related field.
Ability to read / interpret Construction Drawing
English skills, almost in reading and writing skills
Pursuing skills in basic problem solving or analysis of plan review
Integrity and sense of detail attention
High attention to detail with high level of cognitive skills
Having knowledge of Mitek software (20/20) is a MUST.
Mitek software (20/20) is a MUST.
standout points: Experience is must in Australian Construction Code in Mitek Software min 1 years experience
Tại Cty TNHH Ezequote Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary.
13th-month salary
Opportunity to be trained by overseas experts.
Provide training to develop our employee‘s knowledge and skills.
Development Division; External training: Management, English, Soft Skills, ....
Compliance fully to Vietnam Labor code
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Cty TNHH Ezequote Viet Nam
