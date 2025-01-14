Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Navigos Search

Nhân viên kỹ thuật

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kỹ thuật Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kỹ thuật Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement the annual headcount plan and ensure alignment with the approved budget.
Establish and oversee recruitment, training, and development processes, ensuring smooth execution across the organization.
Design and update Compensation & Benefits (C&B) processes in compliance with government regulations, ensuring proper implementation.
Manage labor contracts, including types, renewals, and resignation procedures, adhering to labor law requirements.
Advise the Board of Directors (BOD) on policies such as travel and allowances, aligned with the company’s business strategy.
Monitor and enforce current policies related to job descriptions, recruitment, salary structures, and performance appraisals, ensuring proper application for all employees.
Review existing policies and propose enhancements or new policies (e.g., allowances, salary structures, performance appraisals) to align with business objectives and labor law compliance.
Design onboarding programs and soft skills development initiatives based on department head feedback and the annual training plan.
Collaborate with department heads to develop and implement headcount plans in line with the annual workforce strategy.
Ensure legal compliance by monitoring applicable HR regulations, conducting investigations, maintaining records, and representing the company in hearings.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Performance bonus

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

