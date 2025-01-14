Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Develop and implement the annual headcount plan and ensure alignment with the approved budget.

Establish and oversee recruitment, training, and development processes, ensuring smooth execution across the organization.

Design and update Compensation & Benefits (C&B) processes in compliance with government regulations, ensuring proper implementation.

Manage labor contracts, including types, renewals, and resignation procedures, adhering to labor law requirements.

Advise the Board of Directors (BOD) on policies such as travel and allowances, aligned with the company’s business strategy.

Monitor and enforce current policies related to job descriptions, recruitment, salary structures, and performance appraisals, ensuring proper application for all employees.

Review existing policies and propose enhancements or new policies (e.g., allowances, salary structures, performance appraisals) to align with business objectives and labor law compliance.

Design onboarding programs and soft skills development initiatives based on department head feedback and the annual training plan.

Collaborate with department heads to develop and implement headcount plans in line with the annual workforce strategy.

Ensure legal compliance by monitoring applicable HR regulations, conducting investigations, maintaining records, and representing the company in hearings.