Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Love At First Sight làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu

Love At First Sight
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/02/2025
Love At First Sight

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Love At First Sight

Mức lương
9 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 120 Đường 51, An Phú, District 2, Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu

UpTik Co., Ltd. is looking for a dynamic and creative Brand Marketer to join our team. This role will involve managing and developing marketing strategies for Korean beauty brands such as BB-Lab, Face Republic, La Plante, and more. Working closely with the Creative Director, UpTik's livestreamers, and video artists, you will help bring innovative brand strategies to life, engage with influencers, and make a significant impact in the competitive Vietnamese beauty market.
Brand reference information:
• BB-Lab: [protected info]
• Face Republic: [protected info]
• La Plante: [protected info]
Brand Strategy and Management:
• Conduct comprehensive research to understand the key features of client brands.
• Collaborate with the Creative Director to develop customized brand strategies.
• Submit monthly brand and competitor analysis reports to C-levels
Livestreaming & Contents Marketing:
• Lead team meetings with UpTik's livestreamers and video artists (shooting crew, editors etc.) to ensure brand positioning is understood and executed effectively.
• Work closely with UpTik's live sellers to enhance live streaming sales operations.
• Partner with the video team to create compelling content that illustrates KSPs of brands.
KOL/KOC/Influencer Management:
• Build and maintain a database of KOL/KOC contacts for efficient marketing campaigns.
• Assist in identifying and connecting with social media influencers (KOLs/KOCs).
• Manage and execute influencer marketing campaigns.
• Monitor and report on content performance and scheduling.
TikTok Channel & Operation Support:
• Work with back-office team and support customer service, goods delivery, livestreaming stats, channel content stats etc.

Với Mức Lương 9 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University degree in Marketing or a related field - but not required.
• Familiarity with TikTok, social media platforms, and e-commerce.
• Proficient in English - no test score required.
• Experience in livestreaming and/or related field is a plus.
• Proficiency in Korean or Chinese is a plus.
• Familiarity with Trello or similar project management tools is a plus.

Tại Love At First Sight Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Health care
SHUI (Social Health and Unemployment Insurance)
Other
Hands-on experience in brand management and marketing
Opportunity to work in a creative, international environment
Mentorship from the Creative Director, former country manager of luxury brands in Korea

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Love At First Sight

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Love At First Sight

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 120 Đường 51, An Phú, Quận 2 Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

