Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Starbucks Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary and Mission

This job contributes to Starbucks success of Starbucks Vietnam by operating the food business. Develop strategic business assessments, leads innovation pipeline development and manage business against operating plans and budgets to achieve Starbucks financial and business objectives.

Candidate will work closely with key stakeholders to identify food growth opportunities, develop product platform strategy, product offerings for all-year-round promotional windows, and future innovation pipeline, which are customer-centric / relevant, innovative and consistent with the Starbucks brand strategy. Models and acts in accordance with Starbucks guiding principles.

Summary of Key Responsibilities

Responsibilities and essential job functions include but are not limited to the following:

1. Leadership – Works cross-functionally to grow share, build the brand and achieve financial objectives.

Showing presence, understanding of the category and lead by communication vision, building teamwork and motivating positive actions to achieve results.

Manage relationships with related parties, internal and external teams and vendors to develop integrated plans.

2. Planning and Execution - Develops strategic and operational plans for the work group.

Responsible and/or oversee day-to-day management of food business activities including:

o Daily orders and food complaints

o System set up for business and products

o Product development per business required

o Directs and oversees forecasting of stocks

o Manages business against operating plans and budgets.

o Mainly in charge of HCMC city and south areas.

Collaborates with internal and external strategic business partners to develop products, daily operating of products; oversees implementation and monitoring results.

Business Requirements

Evaluates information and identifies issues of operation and recommendations.

Applies consumer insights and understanding of marketplace dynamics to develop products that meet demand and consumer’s preference.

Operates the food business with internal and external partners.

Summary of Experience

- Progressive experience in food in F&B industry. 4 or more years

- Project leadership in a cross-functional environment. 4 or more years

- Experience with or exposure to working in food industry is a plus

Required Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

- Must be able to work in a matrix environment, able to collaborate cross functionally, and be a strong team player.

- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to consult and influence decision-making without authority.

- Language proficiency in English.

- Ability to communicate clearly and concisely, both orally and in writing.

- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

- Strong organizational and problem-solving abilities.

- Forecasting skills required.

- Ability to balance multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Ngành nghề: Tiếp thị / Marketing, Thực phẩm & Đồ uống, Quản lý chất lượng (QA/QC)

Kinh nghiệm: 4 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh