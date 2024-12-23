Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt
Mức lương
15 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Số 3 Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, TPHCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu
We are seekingGeneral Marketing Executivewith the following key responsibilities:
General Marketing Executive
1. Develop and Execute IMC (Integrated Marketing Communication) Campaigns
2. Execute 360-Degree Marketing Campaigns
3. Manage and Optimize Diverse Communication Channels
4. Support Other Marketing Activities
5. Budget Management and Performance Measurement
6. Market and Competitor Analysis
Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Experience:
• Comprehensive Marketing Knowledge:
• Strategic Planning and Audience-Centric Thinking:
• Data Analysis and Measurement Skills:
• Communication and Teamwork Skills:
• Creative and Flexible Thinking:
•Preferred:
Tại Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
•Be entitled to all basic benefits as government stipulation such as: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance.
•Bonus: 13th month salary, additional performance bonus upto 2 month salary for excellent performance.
•Getting company sponsor for health benefit package PTI after signing official
•Being trained frequently to improve professional skills and work-related skills.
•The outstanding staff may earn special benefits such as: getting official contract ahead of time, receiving hot bonus, getting quickly promoted, getting before-term salary increased ...
•Be able to work directly with the CEO. Participation in fun activities at office and after work such as monthly birthday celebration, football club, English club, ... 100% covered by company
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI