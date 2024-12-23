Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu

Nhân viên Marketing Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu

Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt
Ngày đăng tuyển: 23/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/01/2025
Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt

Mức lương
15 - 22 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Số 3 Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, TPHCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu

We are seekingGeneral Marketing Executivewith the following key responsibilities:
General Marketing Executive
1. Develop and Execute IMC (Integrated Marketing Communication) Campaigns
2. Execute 360-Degree Marketing Campaigns
3. Manage and Optimize Diverse Communication Channels
4. Support Other Marketing Activities
5. Budget Management and Performance Measurement
6. Market and Competitor Analysis

Với Mức Lương 15 - 22 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Experience:
• Comprehensive Marketing Knowledge:
• Strategic Planning and Audience-Centric Thinking:
• Data Analysis and Measurement Skills:
• Communication and Teamwork Skills:
• Creative and Flexible Thinking:
•Preferred:

Tại Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

•Be entitled to all basic benefits as government stipulation such as: social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance.

•Bonus: 13th month salary, additional performance bonus upto 2 month salary for excellent performance.
•Getting company sponsor for health benefit package PTI after signing official
•Being trained frequently to improve professional skills and work-related skills.
•The outstanding staff may earn special benefits such as: getting official contract ahead of time, receiving hot bonus, getting quickly promoted, getting before-term salary increased ...
•Be able to work directly with the CEO. Participation in fun activities at office and after work such as monthly birthday celebration, football club, English club, ... 100% covered by company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt

Vietmap - Công ty TNHH Ứng Dụng Bản Đồ Việt

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 3 Trần Nhân Tôn, P.9, Q.5, TP.Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

