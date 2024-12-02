Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Dưới 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Plot B6, Thang Long 1 IP, Đông Anh, Huyện Đông Anh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Panasonic Appliances Vietnam is looking for candidates to join the Purchasing Department (Delivery). Eligible candidates will take charge of buying local or/and imported materials. Note that this position is TEMPORARY and signed 12-MONTH CONTRACT.

Note that this position is TEMPORARY and signed 12-MONTH CONTRACT.

- Control (local/imported) material orders: Issue PO/FCT to assure production on time & follow up DO of JIT suppliers for local material orders

- Follow up and negotiate with the suppliers for critical parts

- Control inventory standard, negotiate with the suppliers to pull in/out delivery schedule

- Co-operate with QC/WH’s teams for supplier management

- Control subcontractor activities

- Other jobs as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduated

- At least 1 year of experience in manufacturing field as purchasing/import-export staff. Freshers with good performance are warmly welcomed.

- Good command of English (TOEIC 550+)

- Good at Excel, knowledge about SAP system is a plus

- Able to work under high pressure, be careful and high responsible in work

- Willing to work overtime to complete the task (if necessary)

Tại Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary package with annual salary increasement and performance bonus twice a year

- 100% salary in probation time

- Personal health insurance package

- Life support allowance, languages allowance (English & Japanese), and other allowances

- Various training courses by the company and Panasonic Group

- Company bus picking up to factories (Ha Noi, Soc Son, Vinh Phuc)

- Career development opportunity by job rotation and internal recruiting program.

Your CVs will be screened on a first come, first served basis.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin