Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company
Ngày đăng tuyển: 02/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Nhân viên mua hàng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên mua hàng Tại Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Plot B6, Thang Long 1 IP, Đông Anh, Huyện Đông Anh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Panasonic Appliances Vietnam is looking for candidates to join the Purchasing Department (Delivery). Eligible candidates will take charge of buying local or/and imported materials. Note that this position is TEMPORARY and signed 12-MONTH CONTRACT.
Note that this position is TEMPORARY and signed 12-MONTH CONTRACT.
- Control (local/imported) material orders: Issue PO/FCT to assure production on time & follow up DO of JIT suppliers for local material orders
- Follow up and negotiate with the suppliers for critical parts
- Control inventory standard, negotiate with the suppliers to pull in/out delivery schedule
- Co-operate with QC/WH’s teams for supplier management
- Control subcontractor activities
- Other jobs as assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- University graduated
- At least 1 year of experience in manufacturing field as purchasing/import-export staff. Freshers with good performance are warmly welcomed.
- Good command of English (TOEIC 550+)
- Good at Excel, knowledge about SAP system is a plus
- Able to work under high pressure, be careful and high responsible in work
- Willing to work overtime to complete the task (if necessary)

Tại Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Competitive salary package with annual salary increasement and performance bonus twice a year
- 100% salary in probation time
- Personal health insurance package
- Life support allowance, languages allowance (English & Japanese), and other allowances
- Various training courses by the company and Panasonic Group
- Company bus picking up to factories (Ha Noi, Soc Son, Vinh Phuc)
- Career development opportunity by job rotation and internal recruiting program.
Your CVs will be screened on a first come, first served basis.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Công ty TNHH Panasonic Appliances Việt Nam Pro Company

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hưng Yên, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-mua-hang-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job264261
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 250 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 250 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư Ngọc Thịnh Phát
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TM DV ĐẦU TƯ PHÁT TRIỂN AN PHÚC
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VINA ELECTRIC
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 250 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LCC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 250 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CƠ KHÍ NHỰA VIỆT ÚC
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Đầu tư thương mại và du lịch quốc tế Hòa Bình
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN THIẾT KẾ HỢP NHẤT
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư BeNK
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TFC TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TFC TOÀN CẦU
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty TNHH Đức Tấn Sài Gòn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 600 - 900 USD Công Ty TNHH Đức Tấn Sài Gòn
600 - 900 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng VNC - Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Hội Nghị Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 315 - 394 USD VNC - Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Hội Nghị Việt Nam
315 - 394 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ FMSP MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ FMSP MEDIA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INECSO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INECSO
2.5 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ Phần Hà Yến làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 13 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Hà Yến
12 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty cổ phần Crosify làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Crosify
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty cổ phẩn cơ khí chính xác Smart Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phẩn cơ khí chính xác Smart Việt Nam
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH SYBSY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SYBSY
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH FISA VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty cổ phần xuất nhập khẩu dược phẩm Tapmed làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần xuất nhập khẩu dược phẩm Tapmed
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Chi Nhánh Giải Pháp Và Tích Hợp Hệ Thống Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thanh Bình - BCA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Giải Pháp Và Tích Hợp Hệ Thống Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Thanh Bình - BCA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEAT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BEAT VIỆT NAM
10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng FORSETI VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FORSETI VIETNAM JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty TNHH Cresyn Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Cresyn Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH PHỒN THỊNH - TAE GWANG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHỒN THỊNH - TAE GWANG
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRỌNG ĐIỂM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT BỊ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ TRỌNG ĐIỂM
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH BUMAS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH BUMAS
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật ASG Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật ASG Việt Nam
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty cổ phẩn cơ khí chính xác Smart Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phẩn cơ khí chính xác Smart Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ Phần Điểm Nhấn Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Điểm Nhấn Việt Nam
9 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty Cổ phần Phúc Thành Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phúc Thành Việt Nam
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty TNHH Tan R làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Tan R
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ THI CÔNG NỘI THẤT DGI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ THI CÔNG NỘI THẤT DGI
13 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PML GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PML GLOBAL
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE JUICE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUE JUICE VIỆT NAM
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Bateco Vietnam., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Bateco Vietnam., JSC
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ALI LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ALI LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ALI LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ALI LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ TRƯỜNG PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN DỊCH VỤ TRƯỜNG PHÁT
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm