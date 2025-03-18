Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên mua hàng Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam
- Hà Nội: 38th Floor Keangnam Landmark, Pham Hung, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD
1. Conduct research on Chinese FDI
- Collect information of Chinese FDI
- List up and shorten potential customer list
- Prepare weekly/monthly/quarterly reports if requested
2. Build up customized package(products) for target customer
- Conduct on research about needs and demands of Chinese FDI
- Build an integrated package with Deposit/FX/Card in cooperate with related departments
3. Active marketing activities to targeted customers
- Onsite visit and interactive marketing to target customer
- Maintain and strengthen relationship with customer
- Spread and analyze financial statements, preparation of credit application, documentation and post-approval monitoring through periodic account review/renewal
- Support and co-operate branches and related departments for marketing Chinese FDI in Northern area
