Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 500 USD

Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Nhân viên mua hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên mua hàng Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Mức lương
Từ 500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 38th Floor Keangnam Landmark, Pham Hung, Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên mua hàng Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD

1. Conduct research on Chinese FDI
- Collect information of Chinese FDI
- List up and shorten potential customer list
- Prepare weekly/monthly/quarterly reports if requested
2. Build up customized package(products) for target customer
- Conduct on research about needs and demands of Chinese FDI
- Build an integrated package with Deposit/FX/Card in cooperate with related departments
3. Active marketing activities to targeted customers
- Onsite visit and interactive marketing to target customer
- Maintain and strengthen relationship with customer
- Spread and analyze financial statements, preparation of credit application, documentation and post-approval monitoring through periodic account review/renewal
- Support and co-operate branches and related departments for marketing Chinese FDI in Northern area

Với Mức Lương Từ 500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Shinhan Bank Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Empress Tower, 138-142 Hai Ba Trung Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

