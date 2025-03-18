Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 500 USD

1. Conduct research on Chinese FDI

- Collect information of Chinese FDI

- List up and shorten potential customer list

- Prepare weekly/monthly/quarterly reports if requested

2. Build up customized package(products) for target customer

- Conduct on research about needs and demands of Chinese FDI

- Build an integrated package with Deposit/FX/Card in cooperate with related departments

3. Active marketing activities to targeted customers

- Onsite visit and interactive marketing to target customer

- Maintain and strengthen relationship with customer

- Spread and analyze financial statements, preparation of credit application, documentation and post-approval monitoring through periodic account review/renewal

- Support and co-operate branches and related departments for marketing Chinese FDI in Northern area