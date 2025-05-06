Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 1101, Floor 11, Cobi Tower I, No. 69 Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu
Update schedules of shipping lines
Take care sales & oversea inquiries (EXW, FOB inquiries, etc) for all trades.
Get booking from shipping lines.
Explain/clarify the price provided to sales to avoid errors and confusion when selling quotes to customers.
Manage Export DOC activity, work load and solve problem, make sure each position complete the task properly.
Prepare weekly report - monthly report and meeting.
Responsible for training of new staffs within export team, joint training for sale.
Report special cases / trouble to the sales manager
Direct contact with shipping lines, agents to resolve confusion about freight rates.
Support sales staff in case there is a problem with the shipment being handled
Coordinate with accounting department to complete the shipment
Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good command of spoken & written English, Chinese is a plus
From 2 years’ experience in Logistics/Freight forwarding/Import – Export.
Working experience using Mirosoft Office Suite (especially Microsoft Excel)
Attention to detail with a teamwork spirit
Able to work under pressure; good time management skills
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
team building activities, Performance review once per Year
Intensive training sessions and on-the-job training plan regarding language and technical skills, logistics industry knowledge
Social, Health and Unemployment Insurance as Labor Law
Private Insurance and Annual Health Check for staff with at least 1 year\'s service
Year – End Bonus based on Performance, Bonus for special occasions, Monthly birthday party
Language Allowance (English / Chinese)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)
