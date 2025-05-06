Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)

Nhân viên vận hành

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
12 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 1101, Floor 11, Cobi Tower I, No. 69 Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu

Update schedules of shipping lines
Take care sales & oversea inquiries (EXW, FOB inquiries, etc) for all trades.
Get booking from shipping lines.
Explain/clarify the price provided to sales to avoid errors and confusion when selling quotes to customers.
Manage Export DOC activity, work load and solve problem, make sure each position complete the task properly.
Prepare weekly report - monthly report and meeting.
Responsible for training of new staffs within export team, joint training for sale.
Report special cases / trouble to the sales manager
Direct contact with shipping lines, agents to resolve confusion about freight rates.
Support sales staff in case there is a problem with the shipment being handled
Coordinate with accounting department to complete the shipment

Với Mức Lương 12 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

College or Bachelor\'s degree in Foreign Trade/ Economic/Import – Export (a noterized degree is required)
Good command of spoken & written English, Chinese is a plus
From 2 years’ experience in Logistics/Freight forwarding/Import – Export.
Working experience using Mirosoft Office Suite (especially Microsoft Excel)
Attention to detail with a teamwork spirit
Able to work under pressure; good time management skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

14 annual leaves Annual
team building activities, Performance review once per Year
Intensive training sessions and on-the-job training plan regarding language and technical skills, logistics industry knowledge
Social, Health and Unemployment Insurance as Labor Law
Private Insurance and Annual Health Check for staff with at least 1 year\'s service
Year – End Bonus based on Performance, Bonus for special occasions, Monthly birthday party
Language Allowance (English / Chinese)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 11, COBI Tower I, 69 Hoàng Văn Thái, phường Tân Phú, quận 7, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-van-hanh-thu-nhap-12-20-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job355169
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VŨ TRỤ VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hà Nam Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC
Tuyển Bác sĩ da liễu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP CÔNG NGHỆ Y HỌC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG FLEXICHAIN
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG FLEXICHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ GIẢI PHÁP CHUỖI CUNG ỨNG FLEXICHAIN
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KITA E-COMMERCE AND ENTERPRISE SERVICE
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Tuyển Digital Marketing Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Bất Động Sản Aureal
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Khoa học Giáo dục NHC Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HÀ NỘI FOODS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Tuyển Nhân viên Telesale CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN Y TẾ HOÀNG KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ VIO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ DEMEX VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH QUỐC TẾ DEMEX VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THE 20
11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM HOMEFOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỰC PHẨM HOMEFOOD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại ASIA VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Sản Xuất Thương Mại ASIA VN
7 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH TM & SX HỒ NGUYỄN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM & SX HỒ NGUYỄN
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỔNG KẾT NỐI SATO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CỔNG KẾT NỐI SATO
7 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH MTV Lados việt nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH MTV Lados việt nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BaHa làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BaHa
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Y Khoa Nq làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Y Khoa Nq
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÁY TÍNH VIỆN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MÁY TÍNH VIỆN
10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PES ONE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ PES ONE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH DYM MEDICAL CENTER VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ YUFEI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ YUFEI
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN REAL STAKE FINTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN REAL STAKE FINTECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty CP Dược Phẩm Fremed làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu Công Ty CP Dược Phẩm Fremed
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Hasaki Beauty & Clinic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Hasaki Beauty & Clinic
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Barun Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Barun Vina
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SOCIAL ELITE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SOCIAL ELITE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Hasaki Beauty & Clinic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Hasaki Beauty & Clinic
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty cổ phần The Famidoc Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần The Famidoc Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH SX HIỆP PHƯỚC THÀNH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 19 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SX HIỆP PHƯỚC THÀNH
14 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành HỘ KINH DOANH NGUYỄN VĂN HÂN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH NGUYỄN VĂN HÂN
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TÀI NGUYÊN NHÂN SỰ YI QI YING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TÀI NGUYÊN NHÂN SỰ YI QI YING
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành GSM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD GSM
Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Therm- X System Việt Nam Technology làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Therm- X System Việt Nam Technology
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Cơ Điện Minh Quang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 1 USD Chi Nhánh Công Ty Cổ Phần Cơ Điện Minh Quang
400 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Cấu Thép ATAD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Kết Cấu Thép ATAD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Therm- X System Việt Nam Technology làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Therm- X System Việt Nam Technology
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm