Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH STAR CONCORD (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Room 1101, Floor 11, Cobi Tower I, No. 69 Hoang Van Thai Street, Tan Phu Ward, Quận 7, Quận 7

Update schedules of shipping lines

Take care sales & oversea inquiries (EXW, FOB inquiries, etc) for all trades.

Get booking from shipping lines.

Explain/clarify the price provided to sales to avoid errors and confusion when selling quotes to customers.

Manage Export DOC activity, work load and solve problem, make sure each position complete the task properly.

Prepare weekly report - monthly report and meeting.

Responsible for training of new staffs within export team, joint training for sale.

Report special cases / trouble to the sales manager

Direct contact with shipping lines, agents to resolve confusion about freight rates.

Support sales staff in case there is a problem with the shipment being handled

Coordinate with accounting department to complete the shipment

College or Bachelor\'s degree in Foreign Trade/ Economic/Import – Export (a noterized degree is required)

Good command of spoken & written English, Chinese is a plus

From 2 years’ experience in Logistics/Freight forwarding/Import – Export.

Working experience using Mirosoft Office Suite (especially Microsoft Excel)

Attention to detail with a teamwork spirit

Able to work under pressure; good time management skills

14 annual leaves Annual

team building activities, Performance review once per Year

Intensive training sessions and on-the-job training plan regarding language and technical skills, logistics industry knowledge

Social, Health and Unemployment Insurance as Labor Law

Private Insurance and Annual Health Check for staff with at least 1 year\'s service

Year – End Bonus based on Performance, Bonus for special occasions, Monthly birthday party

Language Allowance (English / Chinese)

